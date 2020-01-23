Teyana Taylor Stuns In A Pretty Little Thing Bikini Set On Instagram

Teyana Taylor turned up the heat as she reminisced about her time in Jamaica with her gal pal Lori Harvey.

The “Issues/Hold On” singer decided to post several snaps from her vacation in Jamaica for her 10.1 million Instagram followers. In the first photo of the slideshow, Taylor posed with her arms stretched out on a white balcony. She rocked a gray bikini set from Pretty Little Thing as she looked away from the camera. The Inquisitr previously reported that Taylor is a brand ambassador for the company. The bikini fit the singer’s toned body perfectly and gave her the opportunity to show off her killer abs. The singer also flaunted two of her tattoos, which were placed on each arm.

In the second slide, Taylor was in her vacation house posing on its staircase. She wore the bikini once again, this time with her hand on her head and another to her side. She had on multiple accessories to complement her bikini look. Fans of the star could see that she had a piece of jewelry on her right thigh, which extended to her backside. Taylor also opted to add a silver and gold chain on her arm and a large, gold earring on her right ear. She also had on a gold necklace, which was filled with several charms.

Taylor decided to go with simple hair and makeup for her vacation. In each slide of the post, the “Gonna Love Me” singer rocked long twists that stopped at her back. For her makeup, Taylor sported foundation, light blush, and brown matte lipstick.

Taylor’s vacation look was well-received by several of her Instagram followers. The Honey actress received more than 400,000 likes from her fans and more than 4,000 comments.

“Let me put this banana bread down and head to the gym,” one follower remarked.

“You’re just going to do us like this?!!!! *thinks about how much I need to workout from now on*,” another chimed in.

“Please forgive me for wanting this married woman,” joked a third fan, followed by a prayer hand emoji.

“Girl you are a MASTERPIECE,” a fourth social media user confirmed.

Taylor was one of the many celebrities that were in Jamaica to celebrate Lori Harvey’s birthday last week. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey turned 23 on January 13 and invited several of her famous friends to her vacation spot. Taylor, as well as Jordyn Woods, Normani, Ryan Destiny, and other attendees have shared photos from the celebration on their respective Instagram accounts.