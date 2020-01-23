Bombshell Fitness Trainer Kelsey Wells Powers Through Full Body Routine In Pink Sports Bra And Leggings

Kelsey Wells, a gorgeous fitness trainer with 2.7 million followers on Instagram, powered through a strenuous full-body workout in the latest video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a pink sports bra with a crisscrossed strap detail at the back and leopard-print leggings, the mother-of-one kicked the video off with a superset of double-pulse squats and high knee lifts.

After that, she moved on to doing chest presses with a resistance band that matched her sports bra. Mountain climbers came next before she followed those up with regular squats, bent over reverse flys and jump squats.

As of this writing, the video has been viewed over 65,000 times and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans seemed enthralled at Kelsey’s physical fitness.

Several others seemed to be big fans of the workout in particular which she called a “Full Body Blast” in her caption.

“These challenges are amazing, Kelsey!!” one fan wrote. “And loving your outfit.”

“Full Body Blast ain’t no joke! Loving this challenge so far!” another added. “Thanks Kelsey!”

“I am really loving the pwr at home program!” a third commenter wrote. “So perfect to give me a plan to go by. On week two of the challenge now and feeling muscles I haven’t felt in a LONG time.”

And more than a few commenters asked her for details about her workout ensemble but, as of this writing, she hasn’t responded to the questions.

But Kelsey did answer one question that a commenter asked about her nutrition. The fitness bombshell didn’t share any information about how she eats in her reply but she did tell the Instagram user that they could scroll through her past posts and check out her food photos as she includes food diaries and tips in the captions of those.

Kelsey is no stranger to posting workout routines that appear to be pretty challenging on her Instagram page. In a previous post, she worked her abs with a large red resistance ball. The circuit started off with pikes which required her to place her upper body in a handstand position with her legs against the ball. With each rep, she lifted her lower body drawing the ball close to her. The other exercises in the set included knee tucks, oblique crunches, push-ups and jackknives.

The video proved popular with her fans, as it’s been viewed more than 250,000 times since its upload on January 11.