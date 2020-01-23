Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Husband Justin Mikita Announce They Are Going To Be First-Time Dads

'It’s when you finally become an adult, I feel,' he said.

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are about to be dads for the first time, People reports. The pair hope for several more kids in the future.

Jesse appeared on The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson on Wednesday night, and the topic of being a dad came up. Ferguson, 44, has been a TV dad on his popular ABC show for a decade now, and now that the award-winning sitcom is wrapping up, he’s looking at being a dad for real. He even joked about the metaphorical biological clock ticking.

“I’m very excited, but it feels like I’m 44 now, let’s get this show going. Tick tock,” he said.

He also noted that becoming a dad feels to him like he’s capping off his development as a man.

“It’s when you finally become an adult, I feel,” he said.

Jesse, joking with Corden and fellow guest Charlie Hunnam that he’d like to keep the news between the three of them, didn’t give much in the way of specifics, such as the sex of the baby (saying only that it would be “human”), or how the process is being handled (such as via surrogacy or adoption). He would say only that the baby is due in July.

Ferguston had previously said that he and Mikita have always hoped for a “Kate Gosselin situation,” referring to the famous reality-TV mom of eight kids, saying that they, too want “eight, minimum” little tykes.

Jesse and Justin have been an item since 2010; two years later, they got engaged on-vacation in Mexico, and then they tied the knot in 2013.

At the time, the two men were open and honest about their desire to start their own modern family, saying they hoped to have their first child within four to five years. Of course, they also noted that, when it comes to men in same-sex relationships, adding a child to the family takes more than nine months, like it does in hetero couples.

“When you have to look for alternate means, there’s a little more planning that has to go into that, so who knows. When we start the process it might still be a three-year ordeal. We’ll see what happens!,” he said.

In addition to focusing on their own family, Jesse and Justin have been advocates for the rights of other same-sex couples. Beginning in 2012, the two sold bow ties, with the proceeds going to organizations that promote marriage equality.