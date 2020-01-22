Larsa Pippen Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Curve Hugging White Dress With Sheer Panels

Larsa Pippen showed off her enviable figure in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the 45-year-old mother-of-four rocked a curve-hugging mini-dress that accentuated her waist-to-hip ratio. The flattering frock featured a corset-style top with a plunging neckline and sheer panels on the sides of the bust. Larsa wore her long blond hair in a middle part and it cascaded well past her shoulders in soft waves. She wore what appeared to be a blend of purple and bronze eyeshadow and nude lipstick with heavy black mascara which made for a bold, glamorous makeup look.

In the caption, Larsa revealed that the dress she wore in the photo was from the British fast-fashion brand, Oh Polly. While she didn’t share the name of the design, it looks like she wore their “Upgrade You” satin mini dress which currently retails for £42 or $55.

In the caption, Larsa declared that she isn’t perfect and neither is she trying to be but some of her fans disagreed with that statement.

“You perfect, stop playing,” one person wrote.

“Looks damn perfect to me,” another commented, before adding a heart eye-emoji to their comment.

A third commenter remarked about Larsa’s youthful good looks.

“Are you in your 20’s again?” they asked. “Keep killing it.”

And a fourth Instagram asked a deep question, inspired by the caption.

“What if you discovered you are perfect what would you do?” they wrote. Larsa hasn’t replied to comment as of this writing.

This is hardly the first time that Larsa has worn a curve-hugging outfit in a photo on her Instagram page. In a previous post from about a week ago, she rocked an olive green mini-dress from Pretty Little Thing. The dress featured spaghetti straps and the hem reached her mid-thigh. Unlike her most recent photo, Larsa wore her hair in a half ponytail and accessorized her look with tiny oval reflective sunglasses. She also accentuated her lips with blush pink lipstick.

The photo has accumulated more than 15,000 likes and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it so far.

She also wore a long-sleeved red snakeskin dress in a selfie she posted last week. On this occasion, she wore her blond hair straight and paired the ensemble with strappy black heels and a matching miniature purse. Her caption revealed that the dress was also from Pretty Little Thing, which appears to be a favorite clothing brand of Larsa’s.