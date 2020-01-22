Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Powers Through Shoulder Routine With Dumbbells In New Instagram Post

Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert worked her shoulders in the most recent video series on her Instagram page and fans are enjoying it.

Dressed in very flattering workout gear that showed off her chiseled physique, the brunette beauty started the workout with dumbbell hammer curls into shoulder presses. She then performed a set of dumbbell lateral raises with a static hold before transitioning into dumbell military presses.

Anita followed those up with another round of hammer curls but this time she paired them with front raises. Leaning side lateral raises came next before she ended the workout with single-arm Arnold press, a move that involved a twisting motion of the arm during as she raised the dumbbell.

In her caption, Anita revealed that the workout not only targets the shoulder muscles but the biceps as well. She also warned her fans to expect their arms to be “on fire” if they attempt the circuit. Anita also used the caption to recommend her go-to energy drink for workouts and shared that her shorts workout ensemble was from her Fit Queen merchandise line.

The video series has accumulated over 18,000 likes since its upload and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“Love this will try when I workout next as I need to do shoulders,” one fan wrote.

“Love this!!” another added. “Shoulders are my new favorite and I will try this work out next time! Thank you.”

Others called Anita a fitness inspiration.

“You push me every day to be my best self. I love your workouts. My go-to all day,” a third fan wrote.

“Anita.. u r the best,” a fourth commenter added. “You are inspirational bella.”

Anita has worked out with dumbells in an Instagram post in the past. In a previous video series, she used them to train her legs and glutes. The circuit she performed included lunges and squats and she did them while wearing bright yellow leggings and a black sports bra.

“Just 1 “LEG DAY” with your boyfriend is not going to cut it #TrustMeGirls,” she wrote in the caption as she promoted her fitness programs. “You need to STRATEGICALLY train your GLUTES 2-3x per week with a wide variety of exercises, rep ranges, tempo, perfecting angles…”

The social media update proved popular with fans as it has racked up over 20,000 likes and over 400 comments since its upload on January 2.