Young Bae Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Booty In New Instagram Pics

Young Bae turned up the heat on her Instagram page today. She shared two new pictures where she gave fans an eyeful of booty.

The Black Ink Crew star rocked an all-black outfit. It consisted of a long-sleeved, sporty top and a pair of high-waisted leggings. The top was tucked into her pants and featured a thin, white stripe down her arms. Meanwhile, her pants seemed to steal the show. They hugged her derriere in a flattering way, with small gathered accents offering a scandalous focal point. The leggings also had a round, white graphic on the back center. These were from a New York-based brand called 2one2 Apparel.

Both photos were fairly similar, and were taken from a low vantage point. This emphasized her derriere. Young was seen standing with her back angled towards the camera as she glanced over her shoulder.

In the first shot, the tattoo artist’s mouth and chin were partially obscured. She raised her right hand and placed it by her cheek. Young wore her hair up in an extra-high ponytail, with her long locks falling down her back.

The beauty’s makeup included dark and long lashes with a hint of color on her lids. Her silver manicure also peeked through.

The second picture showed Young with her right hand in a side pocket. She glanced down at the camera with a sultry pout on her face.

Behind the stunner was a colorful backdrop. It was made up of vintage-inspired signs that featured well-known figures like Elvis Presley, Wonder Woman, and Betty Boop.

The reality TV star’s numerous fans left her plenty of nice compliments in the comments section.

“Hot mom vibes,” observed a supporter.

“Amazing that’s what you are you deserve a standing ovation,” declared an admirer.

Young also brought attention to the leggings in the captions, which also prompted many people to respond.

“Super innovative. Wish I thought of this one. Wow,” gushed a follower.

“That looks superb,” complimented a fourth Instagram user.

Previously on October 24, the smokeshow shared another photo where she flaunted her derriere. Except this time, she did so in a skimpy carnival outfit. It consisted of a bikini with gold and red accents. The bottoms were thong-cut, and the outfit was completed with embellishments on her arms and upper thighs. She sported a headdress with red feathers. The feathers were unfortunately wet thanks to the rain that fell on the participants during the West Indian Carnival & Parade.