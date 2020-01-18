‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Is A Total Smokeshow In Curve-Hugging Black Leather Minidress

Daniella Chavez went full bombshell in a fabulous black leather minidress for her latest social media share. The sizzling Playboy model slipped into a bodycon-fit number by Fashion Nova and dazzled fans with her stunning beauty and flawless physique.

Her dress was a sexy off-the-shoulder design that boasted a plunging sweetheart neckline, leaving her incredible cleavage exposed. Daniella proudly showed off her bodacious bosom in the extremely low-cut item, putting her shapely chest on display. The rest of her enviable assets were also copiously showcased in the skintight minidress, which fit her like a glove, hugging her sensational curves in all the right places.

The outfit certainly did justice to her stunning figure, emphasizing Daniella’s amazing hourglass frame. Proving that she knows how to get fans’ attention, the Chilean beauty posed seductively for the camera, showing off her tiny waistline and curvy hips. The dress hemmed at the mid-thigh, offering a tantalizing view of her long, lean legs. The leather garment also featured long sleeves, which fit tightly on her slender arms. Chic puffed details adorned the sleeves, adding a sophisticated touch to the otherwise racy outfit — and calling attention to the model’s bared shoulders.

Daniella added height to her frame with a pair of fabulous open-toe stilettos, a fashionable strappy design that accentuated her delicate ankles and matched the color of her dress. She further accessorized with a vintage Christian Dior black leather saddle bag, which sported the label’s logo in golden metallic lettering.

Her glam was just as worthy of attention. The Chilean hottie highlighted her stirring hazel eyes with a sensational silver smokey eye, and slapped on a thick coat of mascara to accentuate her perfectly curled eyelashes. She pumped up her pillowy lips with a nude lipstick and wore her golden tresses down, letting her locks fall down her back and over her shoulders in a relaxed style. Her bling matched her makeup, and consisted of a silver bangle and a shiny silver ring. The flashy palette extended to her manicure, as she sported silver flat stiletto nails.

The 33-year-old stunner showed off the provocative look in three gripping photos that saw her posing on an elegant outdoor terrace, one suspended above water. Snapped on a sumptuous-looking white love-seat, one beautifully ornate with intricate woodwork, Daniella oozed refinement and sex appeal in the all-black attire. The model was seated at a large black table — several white place-mats were set on the table top, suggesting that the gorgeous blonde was waiting for a large party. Lavish canopy-style curtains, also in white, completed the stylish decor, which also included a glimpse of the crystal-clear pool that stretched at her feet below the black wooden deck.

Daniella also uploaded a selfie video wherein she strutted her stuff in front of an outdoor mirror, sultrily playing with her hair as she showcased her exquisite figure. The Playboy model put on a very leggy display, flashing her endless pins. The clip then zoomed on her chiseled waistline, as Daniella put her hand on her tiny waist to accentuate her bombshell curves. She then brushed her hair back and blew a kiss at the camera, serving up a coquettish wink.

As expected, fans went wild over the steamy update. The post racked up more than 65,400 likes and 708 comments in just eight hours of being uploaded on the platform.

“MAGNIFICENT, YOU ARE THE ESSENCE OF BEAUTY,” gushed one of her devotees, adding a seemingly endless string of fire emoji.

“Just waiting for someone to walk into a pane of glass because they can’t put their phones down for more than 2 minutes!!,” quipped another follower.

Among the people who commented on Daniella’s post was Instagram model Dasha Mart.

“Amazing dress,” wrote the Russian bombshell, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Maxim hottie Bri Teresi also chimed in to compliment Daniella on her outfit.

“Love that dress!” she wrote, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.