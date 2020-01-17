Demi Rose Flaunts Curves In Sheer Black Lingerie & Red Knee-High Boots: ‘Caption This’

Demi Rose treated her Instagram fans to a sexy new photograph of herself this afternoon, and she asked them for a bit of help, which they were all too happy to provide.

The model sat on a wooden floor with her legs bent and over to one side, and behind her was a gray-colored wood-paneled wall. She wore a black lacy push-up bra that revealed a big peek of her ample cleavage. One strap fell off of Demi’s shapely shoulder. She paired the undergarment with a pair of matching, sheer black lacy panties that rose over her hips, emphasizing her flat stomach and small waist. The 24-year-old British stunner wore a pair of high heeled, shiny, knee-high boots that sparkled in teh lighting. She accessorized with a pair of matching red sunglasses that she wore low over her nose, looking out over the top of them.

The brunette beauty wore her nearly waist-long hair in soft curls and a deep side part, and she swept her gorgeous locks over one shoulder. Dramatic eye makeup and frosted pink lipstick completed the model’s sexy look. The blue neon sign behind Demi read, “caption this.”

In her caption, the model appeared to encourage her fans to follow suit. In less than half an hour, more than 69,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button to express their support, and at least 700 people left a reply in the comment section. Most people who took the time to type something out agreed that they loved the sexy look and that it was pure fire, as evidenced by the multitude of flame and red heart emoji. Many fans ended up trying their hand at a caption for the photograph, in which Demi credited Johnny Cinematic as the photographer.

“I thought you said it was business casual,” quipped one follower.

“Playing the Game of Life on easy mode,” another wrote.

“Your girlfriend when you unlock all the LEGO Star Wars characters in Star Wars the complete saga,” submitted a third fan for an interesting caption idea.

“What I wish I would see greeting me when I get home. Ha,” a fourth fan tried.

The picture came from Demi’s recent trip to Los Angeles. The Inquisitr previously reported that the model shared a topless photograph her herself wearing a pair of artfully ripped jeans as she lounged on a beach in sunny California. She crossed her hands over her chest to protect her modesty.