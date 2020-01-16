‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Samantha Hoopes Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body In Skimpy Bikini Top

Samantha Hoopes was the definition of a hot mom while sporting a bikini top in her most recent Instagram update. The Sports Illustrated bombshell published the video to her account on Thursday afternoon.

In the racy clip, Samantha looked smoking hot sporting a leopard-print bikini top, which boasted thin straps and a daring cut. The sexy swimwear flaunted the model’s ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and impressive abs.

Samantha paired the bikini top with some light-colored denim. She accessorized the look with a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses.

The gorgeous model had her long, sandy blond hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail and styled in straight strands the fell down her back. She also appeared to sport a natural makeup look for the video, which included sculpted eyebrows, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a glossy nude lip. She completed the look with a bronzed tan all over the trim body.

The model held her phone in her hand while filming the clip. She twirled all the way around giving her fans a 360 view of her surroundings. In the background, trees, green foliage, a white sandy beach, and a gorgeous blue ocean can be seen.

In the caption of the video, Samantha calls the clip awkward, but admits that she loves the bikini she’s wearing. The post comes just months after Samantha gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named George with her husband Salvatore Palella.

Of course, many of Samantha’s over 1.1 million followers showed their support for the post by watching the clip more than 39,000 times and leaving over 150 comments within the first hour after it was shared to the platform.

“You have never looked more beautiful!” one of Samantha’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You are Smoking Hot Samantha love you always my friend,” another admirer stated.

“Looking absolutely amazing Samantha, wishing you and your family a very blessed day!” a third comment read.

“Hey you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Samantha recent got pulses racing when she posted an adorable family photo of herself, her husband, and their little boy. In the snap, the bikini model bulged out of the top of a skintight denim dress, stealing the spotlight with her eye-popping cleavage and toned legs in the ensemble.

That photo also proved to be a hit among Samantha Hoopes’ fans. The photo has racked up more than 10,000 likes and nearly 100 comments to date for the stunning bathing suit model.