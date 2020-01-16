Kylie Jenner Shows Serious Cleavage In A Plunging Bikini Top In NSFW Video

Kylie's NSFW Instagram Stories clip didn't leave much to the imagination.

Kylie Jenner didn’t exactly leave a whole lot to the imagination in a seriously sultry new video posted to her Instagram account this week. The stunning 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off a whole lot of skin in the clip as she slipped into a very plunging black bikini while getting ready for an upcoming trip.

In the NSFW selfie video, which was posted to her Instagram Stories on January 15 and can also be seen via The Daily Mail, Kylie held her phone pretty low to show off her ample cleavage as she shot a video of herself while sporting her very revealing two-piece.

The mom to 1-year-old Stormi pulled some very seductive poses for the camera. She filmed herself with a fun filter that put two cartoon cherries on both of her cheeks.

The half-sister to Kim Kardashian seductively shook her shorter, tousled hair from side to side and then flicked her locks back as she zoomed in closer to her face to focus in on her eye. She sat down on her white bed linen as she looked directly into the camera.

As for her bikini look, the beauty once again proved that she’s not afraid to show off her body. The black two-piece showed off plenty of her chest with its triangle design that stretched up and tied around the back of her neck.

The revealing look she proudly showed off to her 158.1 million Instagram followers featured a thin string across her chest and matching tiny strings at the top.

It’s not clear if the reality star and makeup mogul rocked matching bikini bottoms with her skimpy top. She kept her phone angled upwards towards her chest in the 14-second video.

Kylie appeared to be at home in her bedroom as she filmed herself in her swimwear, though it’s not clear if the pink hue on the clip came from the lighting behind her or from the fun filter she chose.

The Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman told her fans that she was doing some packing in the caption alongside two black heart emoji.

The star didn’t reveal in the upload exactly where she was heading off to or if she’d be taking her daughter Stormi, who she shares with former boyfriend Travis Scott.

This isn’t exactly the first time Kylie’s put on a revealing display on her Instagram account, though.

As The Inquisitr previously reported earlier this week, the star shared a sexy photo of herself as she posed in her nude lingerie during a risqué photo shoot that saw her entwined in a large rope.

She didn’t reveal at the time what the shoot was for, and simply captioned it with the word “tangled.”