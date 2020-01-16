‘Playboy’ Playmate Kindly Myers Sizzles In Sunrise Photo Wearing Skimpy, Lace-Up Bikini

When it comes to flaunting her figure on social media, no one does it quite like Kindly Myers. On Thursday, the blond beauty wore a skimpy bikini that put all of her curves on display.

In the photo, Kindly was at a beach. She did not state what beach she was on, but in the caption, she indicated that it was taken at sunrise — and a beautiful one at that. The sky was filled with a warm, golden hue as the sun sat low on the horizon. The model stood among several palm trees on the beach, which was dotted with green foliage.

While the setting was gorgeous, it was no match for Kindly, who stood on the middle of the photo in her black bikini. The swimsuit was unique in that the top featured over-the-shoulder sleeves. Perhaps the most alluring aspect of the top was its lace-up front, which flashed a bit of skin between her breasts. The top was also low-cut, giving her fans a nice look at her cleavage. The bottoms were a classic string style that didn’t cover up much.

Kindly posed with one leg in front of the other, showing off her hourglass shape. Her flat abs and toned legs were also hard to ignore as she smiled for the camera. Part of a tattoo on her side was also visible. Her bronze skin looked damp as it glowed in the light.

Kindly’s hair had a deep part and it hung down in waves over her shoulders. Her makeup included thick lashes, eyeliner and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a rose color on her lips. She accessorized with a belly piercing.

In the caption, she mentioned her work with Playboy magazine while crediting the photographer.

Kindly’s fans loved seeing her in the idyllic setting — and the bikini.

“Perfect view,” quipped one fan.

“Drop dead gorgeous absolutely perfect sexy as hell,” said a second follower.

“This is just gorgeous,” wrote a third admirer.

“You look beautiful in black,” said a fourth commenter.

Kindly has a knack for looking beautiful in just about any color. She delights her Instagram followers on a regular basis with snaps that show her not only in all colors of bikinis, but in many different styles as well. Sometimes, she pushes Instagram’s limits by going topless, but her fans don’t seem to mind. She recently wore very little while posing on a beach covered with glitter wearing nothing but a tiny pair of bikini bottoms.