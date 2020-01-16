Pamela Anderson Gets Naked For ‘Vanity Fair Italy’

Pamela Anderson stunned in her newest Instagram slideshow which featured two new shots from Vanity Fair Italy, including one where the blond bombshell was completely nude.

The black-and-white photo featured the model sitting naked in an oversized chair with white sheets draped over it. She appeared to be in the room of an elaborate, old-fashioned home, as the location contained a giant mantelpiece full of flower vases and a large column in the corner.

In the picture, Pamela looked up at the ceiling as she held a cigarette in her hand. Her trademark blond locks were done up in curlers. Though her ample curves were visible in the photo, her arm and leg were artfully positioned to avoid making the picture completely NSFW. Even in the grayscale image, fans could see just how sun-kissed the model’s skin appeared, particularly in contrast with the starch white sheets.

Photographer Carmelo Redondo shared the colorized version of the photo on his own Instagram account, and it showcased the soft pinks in the image against the mostly black-and-white landscape. It also showed off the Baywatch star’s makeup, which gave off a romantic vibe.

The model had a swoop of highlighter across her cheekbone, making her skin appear dewy and soft. She wore her lashes dark and luxurious, and her lips were done in a salmon-pink hue.

In her Instagram slideshow, Pamela also showed off the first image from the shoot. That photo is a black-and-white portrait shot of the model wearing an haute couture ensemble.

She wore a large black sun hat emblazoned with large appliques, along with a black dress, with tulle ruffled shoulders. She paired the over-the-top outfit with large, bejeweled earrings that hung down to her chin.

She wore her hair medium-length, and it cascaded down one shoulder into a tumble of waves.

The Playboy model’s eyebrows were shaped in her trademark thin style and arched over her eyes glamorously. Her black eyeliner was dramatically swooped past her upper-eye in an exaggerated cat-eye look. Her plump lips were open just slightly.

At the time of this writing, Pamela’s Instagram post garnered more than 8,400 likes and over 130 comments from her 945,000 followers. Her admirers rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts about the shoot.

“Always creative & unique, always admire you Pam,” one of her followers gushed.

“An enchanting goddess,” another said.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Pamela Anderson is not one to shy away from racy photos. She recently shared a seductive photo of herself in nothing but bedsheets, while a previous post showed her entirely naked — again.