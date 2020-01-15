Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Strappy Purple Lingerie

Suzy Cortez gave her two million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a sizzling new snap that is proving impossible to ignore.

The eye-popping photo was shared on Tuesday, and has earned nothing but praise since going live on her feed. In the shot, the Miss BumBum winner was seen standing outside underneath the shade of a large veranda adorned with floor-length curtains. A sea of bright green palm leaves could be seen in the background as well, giving the location a tropical vibe.

Suzy often shows off her flawless physique in skin-baring ensembles and her most recent social media share was no different. The babe looked smoking hot as she gazed at the camera in a set of purple lingerie that popped against her bronzed skin and left very little to the imagination.

The Brazilian bombshell sent pulses racing in her latest look that did way more showing than covering up. The coordinated two-piece set included an underwire-style bra with a flirty lace band that gave her fans a good look at her chest. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight thanks to the garment’s push-up cups — though nobody seemed to mind the babe’s NSFW showing of skin. A set of thin straps fell over Suzy’s decolletage as well, further drawing attention to her busty display.

Suzy also wore a pair of matching lace panties that were equally-as risque, if not more. The skimpy number boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased the model’s sculpted thighs and pert derriere. Its curved waistband had a dainty purple bow right in the middle and sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

The social media sensation also added a purple garter belt that upped the ante of her look even more. The frilly piece sat in the middle of her torso to highlight her flat midsection and had two thin straps that fell down to her upper thighs.

Unsurprisingly, the latest addition to the Instagram hottie’s feed has been showered with love from fans. It has racked up over 20,000 likes after just 18 hours on the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Suzy’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“You have such an amazing body,” said another.

“Marvelous in everything you put on angel…absolutely flawless, perfect,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Suzy has flaunted her impressive physique on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her lying across a couch and showing off her pert derriere in a minuscule blue thong. The look proved popular as well and, to date, has earned nearly 40,000 likes.