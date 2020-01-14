Sommer Ray Pulls At The Drawstrings Of Her Cropped Pink Hoodie As She Rocks A Pink Bodysuit & White Sneakers

Sommer Ray likes to regularly model the clothes from her Sommer Ray Collection, and Tuesday’s social media post was no exception. The 23-year-old hotshot rocked an abbreviated pink hoodie that was cropped to just above her waist. She tugged on the drawstrings of the garment as she modeled for the camera in her latest Instagram update.

The top — which included white letters that featured the adage, “Be you,” on the front — included long sleeves and a fleece interior, according to the Sommer Ray Shop. The clothing site announced that this hoodie had also been made with a pet pup in mind so buyers are able to match with their furry friends should they purchase both athleticwear pieces.

Meanwhile, Sommer paired her pink hoodie with an equally pink bodysuit. The cut of the sexy garment meant this item should be worn above the hips, also nearly at waist level. The top’s crew neck could be seen underneath the athletic model’s hoodie as she was photographed in her brightly colored ensemble.

For the shoot, Sommer decided to wear her long, luxurious locks down and messy. Some strands hit the front of her outfit while the rest fell behind her as she was shot against a pink backdrop.

The fitness model posed while putting most of her weight on one leg. Meanwhile, the other leg had been lifted up because the 23-year-old phenom stood on tiptoe while both feet were firmly planted into bright white sneakers, which she paired with white scrunchy socks.

Sommer’s newest Instagram update was popular with her 23.7 million followers. She received more than 319,000 likes and 1,900-plus comments within about 45 minutes of the post going live.

Many followers dropped emoji — including heart-eyes, fire, and red hearts — into the post, while others wrote about how they were feeling.

“You’re the most inspiring and beautiful woman on Instagram,” stated one fan.

“Baby that body omg,” said a second Instagram user, who added two fire emoji.

“Time for me to get somethin from your clothing shop,” remarked a third follower, who added a fire emoji.

“You’re a work of art, ABSOLUTELY PERFECT,” insisted a fourth admirer, who added an eyes-closed frowning face emoji.

Prior to this current update, Sommer explained to her social media followers how she found herself so involved in the fitness business. The move seemed like a natural for this star, given that her dad had been a bodybuilder and she was a “daddy’s girl” who liked to work out with him as much as possible when she was little.