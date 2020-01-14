Fitness Bombshell Katelyn Runck Leaves Little To The Imagination In String Bikini

When it comes to looking sensational in a bikini, no one does it quite like fitness model Katelyn Runck. The beauty has a body worthy of envy and on Tuesday, she put it on display in a tiny string bikini.

The beauty’s swimsuit left little to the imagination. The top was patriotic, in that one cup was blue and had white stars on it while the other cup was red with white stripes. It might have been colorful, but it was skimpy, living most of her breasts exposed. Tthe bottoms were even more revealing as they were nothing more than a small piece of triangle fabric held around her hips by thin strings.

Katelyn was outside on a beach for the photoshoot. She was near a wooden fence the appeared to be underneath a pier on a coast.

The beauty’s post consisted of two photos and a video clip of her modeling the bikini. One photo captured her from a side angle sitting on a mound of sand while leaning her back against the fence. Her bronze skin glowed in the light as she soaked up the sun. With her back slightly arched, she put her chiseled abs on display. With one hand over her head and her face turned toward the sky, she seemed to be taking in the moment.

The second picture showed Katelyn from a front angle, giving her followers a good look at her voluptuous chest in the two piece. She looked at something off in the distance as she held a sports drink in her hand.

The video showed Katelyn’s entire body as she stood near a column under the pier. She struck several poses while showing off her fit physique. The video began with her smiling and tugging on the sides of her bikini. She raised her arms over her head while flaunting her curves. The video zoomed in as she fluffed her hair while gazing ahead.

In the caption, she left an uplifting message for her fans.

Needless to say, her fans raved over how sexy she looked in the bikini.

“I pledge allegiance to the flag!” joked one follower.

“What a beautiful body and a amazing woman,” a second fan said.

“Simple, absolute perfection as always. You’re just stunning!!” wrote a third admirer.

“Wow….you’re a beautiful and sexy goddess!!” said a fourth commenter.

It doesn’t take much for the beauty to look sexy with such a killer figure. One of her more popular posts in recent days showed her looking smoking hot in a yellow crochet top and matching skirt.