Paulina Rubio, 48, Dances In A Skimpy Bikini At The Beach

Paulina looked years younger than her age as she stripped down to her bikini.

Singer and actress Paulina Rubio seriously stunned in a gorgeous new Boomerang video that was recently posted to her Instagram account. In the sizzling clip shared over the weekend, the star looked years younger than her actual age of 48-years-old as she twirled around in a pretty skimpy string bikini during a sunny trip to the beach.

The short clip showed the beauty looking as happy and healthy as ever as she put her arms up in the air and danced around in her two-piece at the edge of the ocean.

Paulina, who’s famous for hits including “Don’t Say Goodbye” and “The One You Love” as well as a slew of big time Spanish language singles, stunned as she shimmied from side to side with her flawless body.

The mom of two stunned in her pretty revealing two-piece, which featured what appeared to be a navy blue, triangle string bikini top that tied behind her neck and across her back.

Paulina paired her bikini top with some equally skimpy bottoms as she rocked a pair of briefs in the same navy blue color with thin straps that stretched across her hips while she revealed her impressive tan to her 1.6 million followers.

The former The X Factor judge and Baila Conmigo telenovela star had her long blond hair flowing down her back in her signature tight curls and also appeared to shield her eyes from the beating down sunshine with a pair of sunglasses.

The Latin superstar first faced toward the stunning blue ocean that stretched for miles in front of her before spinning from side to side to flash her toned body.

Paulina – who was previously rumored to be collaborating on music with Selena Gomez – didn’t reveal her exact location in the caption, but did caption her post with a few hashtags, including “#beachlife” and “#beachday.”

She also wished her fans a “Happy weekend!” in Spanish.

The comments section of the bikini clip was flooded with sweet messages for the Mexican beauty, with many sharing a whole lot of praise for her in Spanish after seeing her proudly reveal her bikini body.

“Estás divina @paulinarubio,” one fan wrote in the comments section with an eye heart emoji, which translates to “You are divine.”

Another praised the star on her “beautiful and natural body” in her native language.

A third comment read, “Que bella espectacular,” which translates to “what a spectacular beauty.”

The stunning bikini upload has received thousands of likes since Paulina first shared it to her account as well as being viewed more than 55,000 times.