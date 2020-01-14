Cosplay Model Liz Katz Dances Suggestively In Revealing Harley Quinn Costume

The cosplayer uploaded a racy video that showed her dancing while wearing a Harley Quinn costume.

On Sunday, January 12, cosplay model Liz Katz uploaded a tantalizing video on Instagram.

The IGTV video shows the 31-year-old dancing and lip-syncing to the song “Freak” by Lana Del Rey, while dressed as the comic book villain Harley Quinn. The revealing costume, based on what the fictional character wears in the new animated series Harley Quinn, consisted of a red-and-black cropped top and matching low-cut bottoms. Liz’s ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported coordinating thigh-high stockings, fingerless leather gloves, white tennis shoes, and a black choker necklace. In addition, the stunner held onto a baseball bat, which is Harley’s preferred choice of weaponry.

The blond bombshell styled her blue-and-pink dip-dyed hair in the Suicide Squad member’s signature pigtails. Liz opted to wear a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and black lipstick.

The clip, which was filmed in a living room, begins with the beauty rotating her hips, with her hands placed on the knob of her bat. She continued her dance by lifting her hands above her head and doing body rolls. She is later seen kneeling on the wooden floor, spreading her legs and thrusting her hips. Throughout the video, the New Jersey native shimmied her body, as she pulled down her low-cut bottoms, leaving little to the imagination. The model also did a series of side lunges and crawled toward the camera. She eventually turned around and bent down, flaunting her pert derriere. The video ends with Liz doing an impressive high kick.

In the caption, the expert cosplayer quoted the song’s lyrics. She also proceeded to ask her followers if they had been adhering to their New Year’s resolutions.

Fans flocked to the comments section to let the social media sensation know that they approved of both her cosplay and dance moves.

“One of the sexiest Harley [Quinns] I have ever seen!!! Your moves are to die for!!!” gushed an admirer.

“You’re such a hot Harley Quinn & a talented young lady,” wrote a different devotee, adding a red rose emoji to the comment.

“You look so hot in that costume!” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The digital influencer engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

In December, Liz uploaded a provocative picture of herself wearing the same costume. The Twitch streamer showed off her fantastic figure in the sexy ensemble while posing in a bathroom. That post has been liked over 67,000 times since it was shared.