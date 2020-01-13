Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Puts Her Booty On Display In Leopard Thong Bathing Suit

Kayla Moody left little to the imagination in a racy leopard-print bathing suit for her most recent Instagram upload. The “proud military wife” showcased her curves for the NSFW post, which she uploaded to her account on Monday morning.

In the stunning snap, Kayla is seen standing with her backside to the camera as she sports the daring one-piece suit. The sexy swimwear flaunted the model’s ample bust with its open side-cut, and gave fans a peek at her booty in the thong bottom.

Kayla also showcased her toned arms, tiny waist, and long, lean legs in the shot. She accessorized the look with some black heels while she looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare on her face.

The model wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down to her hips.

She also sported a full face of makeup for the photo, an application which included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and thick, black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a dark pink gloss on her full lips to complete the look.

In the background of the photo, a metal fence can be seen, as well as some green grass, trees, and other foliage. In the caption, Kayla asks her fans about their most recent dreams.

The model seemed to get pulses racing with the bathing suit photo, since her followers clicked the like button more than 3,200 times and left over 120 comments within the first 40 minutes after it was uploaded to the platform.

“You were in it but it didn’t continue to the end because of the alarm, now I know that the alarm should be off always,” one of Kayla’s followers admitted in the comments section.

“On a tropical island in a hammock together drinking cocktails under a palm tree by the sea,” a second fan revealed of their dream.

“Your skin is such a beautiful color,” another person gushed over the model.

“Body of a goddess,” a fourth social media user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model has become known for posting very racy photos for her fans. Just a few days before her leopard-print post, she shared an eye-popping snap of herself lying on a bed in nothing but a black g-string and fishnet pants.

Kayla Moody’s fans went wild for the shot. To date, that photo has brought in more than 17,000 likes and nearly 500 comments for the blond bombshell.