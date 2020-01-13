Haley Kalil Poses On Rocks In Tiny White Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Shoot

Over the weekend, model Haley Kalil announced that she would be featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2020, and she’s been celebrating with photos from the shoots on Instagram ever since. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit joined in on the fun on Sunday and dropped a sneak peek of their own on their account. In the photo, the babe showed off her killer body in a tiny, white swimsuit that left very little to the imagination.

The image showed Haley posing on some giant rocks in the ocean as the blue waves crashed around her. According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s geotag, the photo shoot took place in the British Virgin Islands. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays bounced off of Haley’s tan skin.

Haley looked stunning in an all-white two-piece ensemble. Her top featured thick straps on her shoulders and triangle-shaped cups that covered only the outer parts of her breasts. At the center, Haley’s ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, the top appeared to be a bit gappy, allowing a bit of sideboob to peek out.

The former beauty pageant winner’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a pair of matching, U-shaped bottoms. While the front of the bikini remained low on her waist to fully expose her abs, the sides came up high on Haley’s hips and emphasized her hourglass figure. Her long, lean thighs and legs were also on show.

Haley didn’t wear any accessories with the outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly applied contour on her cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a light pink color on her full lips. Haley’s long, strawberry blond hair fell around her shoulders in messy waves that blew in the wind.

Haley posed with her legs spread apart and toes pointed to further emphasize how long her pins are. She arched her back to further show off her chest and abs. With her lips slightly parted, Haley flashed a powerful, sultry gaze at the camera.

Sports Illustrated Swim‘s post garnered more than 22,000 likes and just over 100 comments in one day, proving to be a hit with Haley’s fans. Many of the account’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Next level!!! Killing it Haley,” fellow model Mara Martin wrote, along with fire emoji.

“I wish that I was that rock,” one fan joked.

“It is awesome to see you relentlessly chasing your dreams,” a third fan said.

“You have the body of a goddess,” another follower added.

Over on Haley’s page, she has shared a few images featuring different bikinis from the shoot, including a rainbow-colored thong one-piece.