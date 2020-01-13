Naomi Campbell Shaves Armpit On The Toilet In Semi-Sheer Black Dress For Throwback ‘Babywoman’ Era Photo

It may come to a surprise for some but Naomi Campbell was once a pop star. With a career spanning multiple decades, Campbell has cemented herself as one of the most recognizable faces in the world. She has appeared on numerous magazine covers and featured in a number of TV shows and movies. However, in the 1990s, she gave singing a go.

For Campbell’s latest Instagram post, she has treated fans to a shot from the era of her debut album, Babywoman.

The black-and-white shot saw the supermodel posing on the toilet and shaving her armpits. She parted her legs wide open with the seat down and stunned in a short semi-sheer black dress. She flaunted her incredibly long legs and raised one arm above her head so Campbell could shave her armpit. She held the razor with her left hand while her pit on the right was covered in shaving foam. Campbell sported her dark hair up and paired the ensemble with black heels. In between her legs appeared to be an empty bottle of beer while the shaving foam can was placed on the side.

The I Feel Pretty actress looked directly at the camera lens with a cigarette in her mouth. The fierce shot proved why she is one of the greatest models there has ever been, making it look effortless.

For her caption, Campbell claimed this was her mood over the weekend. She also credited the photographer, Ellen von Unwerth.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 101,000 likes and over 680 comments, proving to be popular with her 8.3 million followers.

“Still have the CD,” one user wrote.

“What a goddess,” another shared, adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“Wooooow! That’s so amazing!” a third fan remarked.

“Best bathroom pic I’ve ever seen in my ENTIRE life,” a fourth follower commented.

In the U.K., Babywoman was didn’t enter the charts. However, the single “Love & Tears” peaked within the top 40, per The Official Charts. The lead single was promoted on Top of the Pops with a Bollywood-inspired performance.

According to Dazed, Campbell’s debut and only album to date in 1994 was a success in Japan.

The album cover was taken in the same bathroom as her recent Instagram upload. Instead of her armpits, Campbell was shaving her legs with shaving foam on the toilet. For the back artwork, she is seen smoking in the same location. She was photographed more close up and flashed a smile.

Campbell uses her social media account from time to time to remind her followers of photoshoots she has done over the years. Last November, The Inquisitr reported on a stunning nude shot she did to honor photographer Peter Lindbergh who passed away that same year.