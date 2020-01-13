Lingerie Model Molly Eskam Shows Off Insane Physique In Racy Mirror Selfie

Molly Eskam shared a hot new update to her Instagram page that has her 1.3 million followers raving over her sculpted physique.

The 21-year-old model took to the social media site on Sunday night to share a very racy selfie of herself standing in front of a mirror wearing a satin plum-colored bikini that just barely covered her curves. The new social media share that consisted of two photos was a smash hit, garnering thousands of likes within hours of being posted on Sunday evening.

In the first photo, Molly can be seen indoors posing in front of what looks to be a bedroom mirror. The model is holding her phone near her face as she looks at the screen to capture the selfie. She posed diagonally, showing her curvy booty. According to the caption, the sexy ensemble was from the online retail giant, Fashion Nova.

In the next snap, the model seemingly sat on her dresser table, as she posed for another selfie. Molly made her plump lips pout as she gazed at the camera in a sultry way. She has on a generous amount of mascara, or even possibly wearing falsies. She appears to be wearing a full makeup look that consisted of brown eyeshadow, cat eyeliner, pink blush, highlighter, and a nude lip gloss.

The model rocked a two-piece satin bathing suit that featured a very low plunging neckline and cut-outs. The triangle-shaped bikini top flaunted her abundant chest and put her toned torso fully on display.

Molly teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that had big cut-outs in the waist area. The strings sit high on her hips and lower on the front, helping to accentuate the contrast between her slender midsection and tone lower body.

The model’s most recent post proved to be a success with her social media admirers. Within nine hours of being live, the update racked up more than 133,000 likes and over a thousand comments.

Users of the social media app used this opportunity to rave about Molly’s incredible physique, and also to share their admiration for her in the comments section.

“You look amazing!” one fan wrote.

“So heavenly gorgeous,” raved another one, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I’m so glad we’re blessed with you,” a follower added.

Two days ago, the model shared a series of sexy posts on her social media page where she was seen rocking a light blue velvet halter top and showed off tons of cleavage. Apart from posting sultry snapshots on Instagram, Molly also shares content on YouTube where she shares about her life and travels.