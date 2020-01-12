Fitness Model Jen Selter Gets Studious & Sexy In A Tiny Black Bikini And Glasses

Fitness model Jen Selter tantalized her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap in which she uncharacteristically rocked a sexy pair of glasses. While she flaunted her toned physique in a skimpy bikini, as she often does on her Instagram page, Jen usually doesn’t wear glasses, and the extra accessory gave the snap an entirely different vibe.

Jen didn’t include a geotag in the post to indicate where the shot was taken, but she stood on a wooden patio with a white railing around the edge and a group of lush green trees visible in the background. The sky was blue and filled with white clouds, and a basketball hoop was visible on the ground down below. Jen posed with a lounge chair, although rather than actually laying down on it, she simply propped one foot on it as she flaunted her curves for the camera.

For the snap, Jen rocked a skimpy black bikini that left little to the imagination. The bikini bottoms had clear straps on either side, suggesting that the suit was a tanning bikini, as suits with clear straps are designed to prevent any tan lines from happening. The clear straps stretched high over Jen’s hips, elongating her legs and drawing attention to her toned derriere.

The bikini top was a simple triangle style, and it accentuated Jen’s curves to perfection. Her long brunette locks hung down in a sleek style, and she had a pair of glasses perched on her nose. Jen held a book propped on one knee and adjusted her glasses with her other hand, staring at the camera with a seductive vibe.

Jen’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post received over 91,000 likes within just two hours. Many of the brunette bombshell’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts, and to compliment Jen’s sculpted physique.

One fan called Jen a “vision of loveliness.”

Another was captivated by her physique in particular, and said “what an amazing perfect body Jen.”

“Maybe the best picture of your career,” another fan added.

Yet another follower called Jen the “hottest woman on this planet.”

The brunette beauty is accustomed to showing off her chiselled curves on Instagram. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a snap in which she rocked a cheeky cherry print thong bikini. She posed in a pool with a tray filled with fruit in front of her, and her brunette locks were down and damp form the water. She encouraged her fans to share their thoughts for the perfect caption to pair with the stunning post.