Janet Jackson Wears White Poofy Skirt, Thigh-High Boots, & Top Hat In ‘Made For Now’ Throwback Photo

For Janet Jackson‘s latest Instagram upload, the “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker is throwing it back to a couple of years ago.

The music icon stunned in a short-sleeved white T-shirt and a long, poofy, floor-length white skirt. The look was paired with many other pieces of clothing that she wrapped herself up in. Jackson wore a denim jacket off her shoulders and had a fluffy garment over the top of the skirt’s poofy train. The “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper sported nude-colored thigh-high boots with an eye-catching pattern. Jackson accessorized with a top hat that she wore atop of her brunette hair, which she had pulled back away from her face. She applied a choker that covered her neck completely and appeared to be wearing a corset that was tightly fitted around her waist.

The “Let’s Wait Awhile” songstress was photographed sitting down on the set of the “Made for Now” music video, which was released in August of 2018. She looked to her left and stretched her legs out.

For her caption, Jackson included the hashtag Flashback Friday and mentioned the title of the song.

She geotagged the photo as London, letting her fans know where she was.

In the span of a couple of hours, her post racked up more than 28,000 likes and over 560 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4 million followers.

“Beautiful visuals for this single,” one user wrote, adding the eye-heart face emoji.

“Still waiting for the follow up single and ALBUM @janetjackson. I always trust Janet, Jimmy Jam, and Terry. I know the album gonna sound amazing,” another shared.

“Maybe my fave photo ever,” a third fan remarked.

“May a new single come in 2020!” a fourth follower commented.

“Made for Now” features Latin rapper Daddy Yankee. On the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, the song reached No. 88. The Latin version of the single topped the Mexican airplay charts, while the original version became Jackson’s 20th chart-topper on the U.S. Dance Club Songs chart.

To date, its music video has been watched over 68.1 million times on her official YouTube channel.

The song remains Jackson’s latest release, meaning the legend has kept her fans waiting for more ever since. However, the “Together Again” entertainer has been busy. Last year, she performed in her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” at the Park Theater and embarked on a tour in Australia and New Zealand.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sent Ty Dolla $ign a new song for him to feature on. The track has yet to be heard.