‘World Series Flasher’ Lauren Summer Flaunts Pert Derriere In Latest Instagram Post

The model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Friday, January 10, American model Lauren Summer uploaded a particularly cheeky photo for her 2.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren exposed her breasts during World Series Game 5 on October 27, 2019 and has subsequently been referred as the “World Series flasher” by the media.

In her latest Instagram photos, taken in Los Angeles, California, Lauren stood in what appears to be a living room. A sizable television mounted on a black wall, numerous decorations, and a tan leather armchair can be seen in the background. The digital influencer wore an oversized Metallica shirt and a pair of olive green sweatpants, pulled down to her thighs. The model kept the casual outfit relatively simple and accessorized with only a delicate ring.

The bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves and seemed to have been wearing a minimal amount of makeup to enhance her already gorgeous features. The subtle application appeared to have included sculpted eyebrows, matte foundation, and a light coat of mascara. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering cherry apple red color.

In the first image, the 25-year-old faced away from the camera, flaunting her perky derriere. She tugged at the elastic band on her sweatpants and closed her eyes, smiling sweetly. Lauren altered her position for the following photo by looking over her shoulder, as she pursed her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation teased fans by stating that she was changing “into something more comfortable.”

Many of Lauren’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“Very beautiful and sexy woman,” gushed one fan.

“Amazing how you can make shabby duds look sexy lol!” wrote a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye, kissing face, and winking face emoji to the comment.

“God you are beautiful,” added another commenter.

“Perfection at its best!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some followers, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of fire and heart emoji as a way to vocalize their praise.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 110,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the model has a tendency to upload racy content on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her wearing risque ensembles, that leave little to the imagination.