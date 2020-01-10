Chanel West Coast Goes ‘Chasing Waterfalls’ In A Booty-Baring Blue Bikini For Sexy Snaps

Chanel West Coast sizzled in a tiny bikini while vacationing in Hawaii. The Ridiculousness star shared the booty-baring post with her fans on Friday afternoon.

In the sexy snapshots, Chanel looked smoking hot in a blue bikini with ruffled straps. The TV personality flaunted her curvy booty and long, lean legs in the high-waisted bottoms. Her ample bust, flat tummy, tiny waist, and toned arms were also on full display in the tiny two-piece.

In the first photo, Chanel stands barefoot on a rocky shore as she looks out over a body of water. A waterfall is seen to her right and trees and other green foliage is also visible on a hill above her.

The brunette beauty’s long, brown hair was parted to the side and styled in loose strands that fell down her back as she accessorized her look with some white-rimmed sunglasses.

In the second photo, Chanel is seen on stop of a large rock in front of the waterfall. She posed seductively as she arched her back and bent one knee while serving up a sassy look for the camera.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that she was chasing waterfalls in Kauai, Hawaii.

Of course, many of Chanel’s over 3.3 million followers went crazy for the snaps, clicking the like button over 44,000 times while leaving more than 500 comments within the first hour after it was shared to her feed.

“Jealous! Looks amazing. And Your body,” one of Chanel’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Omg you’re wearing my most favorite color ever,” another fan stated.

“Chasing waterfalls suits you #beautiful We all chasing you, and these posts,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow you are so amazingly gorgeous. It’s not fair to everyone else. These photos are simply stunning, and so are you. Thank you for sharing them with us all. I’ve never been to Hawaii, but now I definitely want to go! Especially if there’s a chance that I’ll run into you there!!!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chanel has been sharing a ton of photos from her time in Hawaii. Most recently, she rocked a skimpy pink bikini and posed in front of colorful little buildings. In the caption of the video, she joked about wanting to move to the tropical location.

That post was a huge hit among Chanel West Coast’s fans. To date, the bikini clip has raked in more than 290,000 views and over 720 comments for the Instagram fan favorite.