Bella Hadid Ditches Clothes For Sizzling Calendar Shoot: ‘She’s Miss February’

Bella Hadid took to her Instagram this week to share a sneak peek at one of her exciting new projects that fans are going wild for.

On Thursday, the supermodel revealed that she had taken on the role of “Miss February” for V Magazine’s steamy 2020 calendar with an eye-popping photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The black-and-white snap saw the 23-year-old standing against and blank wall and striking a sassy pose with one hand on her hip while staring down the camera with a sultry gaze.

While the news of Bella’s calendar feature was certainly noteworthy, it was her look in the stunning photo that really got her fans talking. The babe ditched her clothes completely, giving her 27.8 million followers an ample look at her flawless figure for a display that proved impossible to ignore.

The brunette beauty sent pulses racing as she posed almost completely nude for the camera. She held a denim jacket over her front to cover up only what was necessary, though fans were still treated to a look at her toned arms and an eyeful of cleavage. Bella’s pert derriere and sculpted thighs were also completely bare in the jaw-dropping snap, upping the ante of her barely-there look even more.

Bella did not wear any jewelry in the sizzling shot, allowing her impressive physique to take center stage. She wore her short tresses down down and parted in the middle, and had a band adorned in white stars wrapped around her head. As for her beauty, the stunner’s face was perfectly contoured, and she sported a dark lip and blush. A thick coat of mascara covered her lashes as well, making her piercing eye pop.

To no surprise, Bella’s latest social media post was a major hit with her millions of followers. It has earned over 818,000 likes after 15 hours of going live to Instagram — and that number still continues to grow. Thousands took their love a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for her gorgeous calendar spread.

“You’re so hot I can’t handle that, killing it on the regular,” one person wrote.

“I guess February’s my fav month now,” said another.

“How can someone look this good?” questioned a third.

Other’s couldn’t help but point out that February is Bella’s on-again-off-again beau The Weeknd’s birthday month.

Those purchasing V Magazine’s 2020 calendar are in for quite a treat. Bella’s February spread followers up her sister Gigi Hadid, who kicks off the year as “Mizz January.” Also starring in the project are Karlie Kloss, Hailey Bieber, and Lily Aldridge.