‘Playboy’ Model Brennah Black’s Sheer Bodysuit Leaves Virtually Nothing To The Imagination

Brennah Black is driving her fans wild with yet another smoking hot social media post. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Black regularly delights her fans by posting a number of scandalous shots on her page in outfits ranging from bikinis to lingerie and even nearly nude posts as well.

In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, the blond bombshell tagged herself at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence where she posed in profile on a leather barstool. In the smoking hot photo, the model leaned her head all the way back and her long blond locks fell down to her booty. She appeared to be wearing a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and red lipstick.

The model left virtually nothing to the imagination, showing off her flawless figure in a sheer black bodysuit that fit her like a glove and hugged all of her womanly curved. The NSFW ensemble dipped low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for her 400,000-plus fans. In the caption of the post, she tagged her photographer and added a witty caption. The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earning her rave reviews.

So far, the post has racked up an impressive 11,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments within just a few short hours of the photo going live. Some of the model’s fans commented on the shot to let Black know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more asked where she purchased the scandalous outfit while a handful of others expressed their opinions by using emoji rather than words.

“Love is caring for and support a princess like you. With love,” one fan gushed, adding a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Wow beautiful as always and unforgettable,” a second chimed in along with a series of flame emoji.

“You are the girl of my Dreams. I can’t get enough of you. I love you so much Miss Black,” another raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Black sizzled in another NSFW look, that time in her undergarments. In that particular shot, the model was clad in an NSFW ensemble that included a cropped red top offering generous views of her underboob. She paired the top with some Calvin Klein panties and the photo earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 12,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.