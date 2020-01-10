Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With a Bootylicious Photo

Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa celebrated her 22nd birthday with her 10.9 million Instagram followers by sharing a sexy new photograph. The stunner posed in a tiny silver bikini, putting her voluptuous booty on display.

The raven-haired beauty faced toward the wall and stood with her legs spread shoulder-width apart. Her curvy behind looked jaw-droppingly good as she cocked her hips and looked over her shoulder with a smoldering look on her gorgeous face.

Her front wasn’t visible due to the way the bombshell angled her body away from the camera, but thanks to the skimpy nature of her itty-bitty thong, we can assume her bra was equally scandalous.

It wasn’t evident where the photograph of the smokeshow was taken, but it appeared to be her home. She modeled in front of a stucco wall; a potted plant sat in the corner of the frame. She also held a giant silver mylar balloon in the shape of her age.

“BIG 22!” wrote Ochoa.

With her dark tresses straightened and left to hang down her backside, Ochoa looked utterly marvelous. For the photo, she carefully applied a full face of makeup. The stunner adorned her lips in a flashy pink color and applied smoky eyeshadow to her large brown eyes. She also sculpted her flawless eyebrows and dabbed her cheekbones with a shiny highlighter and some blush.

Within an hour, the model’s sizzling photo raked in more than 158,000 likes and over 4,800 comments.

Since the model pointed out that her astrological sign is Capricorn, several of her followers chimed in to say that they, too, were Capricorns. Other members of the zodiac also contributed their own star signs. While the majority of Ochoa’s many admirers showered the foxy babe in compliments, a great many took to her comments section to wish her a happy birthday.

“Omgggg your perfection! Im crying right now. Your too beautiful,” wrote one of Ochoa’s awestruck admirers.

“Your a very beautiful person and I admire you for being yourself,” said a second person.

“Lemme get a slice of that cake,” joked a third fan.

“Your a[n] inspiration to me and to getting my body in shape after having my baby,” expressed a fourth user.

The Instagram hottie loves flaunting her exceptional figure regularly. Not too long ago, she shared an image of herself rocking an unbuttoned shirt and sultry black panties. She posed in front of a black ATV. The photo racked up over 294,000 likes.