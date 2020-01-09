Jen Selter Stuns In A Cherry Print Thong Bikini As She Enjoys A Spread Of Floating Fruit

Jen asked her fans to come up with the perfect caption for her stunning photos.

Jen Selter wore a cherry-covered bikini while enjoying a fruity snack in a pool. On Thursday, the popular fitness model took to Instagram to show off her fun two-piece and her impressive spread of healthy sweet treats.

In a set of two sizzling snapshots, Jen was pictured rocking a white bikini that featured a playful cartoon cherry print. Her bathing suit had a fixed triangle halter top with a thick elastic band underneath the bust. The side straps of her bottoms were constructed out of a matching band that was stretched up high on Jen’s hips. The skimpy swimsuit bottoms dipped down in a low U in front, showcasing Jen’s defined abdominal muscles.

The social media sensation was also flaunting her toned backside, and Jen’s second photo provided a better view of her most famous feature. The picture was taken from behind Jen, revealing that her bikini bottoms had a classic thong back. The design left most of her peachy derriere exposed. A single pair of cartoon cherries decorated the small triangle of fabric on her lower back.

Jen accessorized her cute swimsuit with a pair of aviator sunglasses. Her stylish eyewear featured gold metal frames and yellow-tinted lenses.

Jen’s long, dark hair was damp, and she was pictured standing on the steps of an infinity pool in thigh-deep water. A large, lemon-shaped tray was floating in front of her.

The woven tray was loaded with healthy treats, including two fruit smoothies, a green drink, and two whole pineapples. In her first photo, Jen was pictured holding the orange fruit smoothie. There were also two plates of juicy fresh fruit on the tray. Jen’s other sweet snack options included slices of watermelon, kiwi fruit, and mango.

Jen turned her Instagram post into a contest by asking her 12.8 million followers to come up with their own cherry-themed captions for her photos. She promised a special prize to the fan whose caption she liked best.

“Cherries on top. Peach on bottom,” read one caption suggestion.

“I love you so cherry much and I would be out of the pits if I won a lil from Jen,” wrote another fan. “Please pick me, pretty please with a cherry on top.”

“Lookin like a ch-ch-ch-cherry bomb,” a third admirer commented.

“It was an itsy bitsy teenie weenie cherry-polka dot bikini,” a fourth fan suggested.

A majority of Jen’s followers ignored her contest, choosing instead to respond to her post with floods of flame and heart emoji, as well as professions of their love and adoration. Over the course of four hours, her post also scored over 122,000 likes.

While Jen’s fans love her bikini photos, they also enjoy seeing the athletic model rock her workout gear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a photo of Jen sporting snakeskin leggings and a matching sports bra recently earned over 80,500 likes within a span of six hours.