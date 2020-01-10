Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Exposes Baby Bump For The Second Time On Instagram

Elon Musk‘s girlfriend, Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes, has uploaded a second photo to Instagram that shows off her baby bump. In the shared snapshot, the “Flesh Without Blood” singer wore nothing but an avant-garde black tuxedo jacket with patterned lapels. The garment was open save for one button, giving Grimes’ 1 million Instagram followers a clear look at the bump, which also happened to be covered with unexplained red markings. The singer styled her hair in a long orange and black braided pigtails and accentuated her beauty with red lipstick and pink blush.

Grimes chose to leave the caption blank.

The post proved popular with the singer’s followers. As of this writing, the photo has attracted close to 125,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments.

Grimes’ fans filled the comments section with congratulatory messages. Some of those comments came from celebrities like singers Janelle Monae and Lauren Jauregui, Rodarte fashion designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy, visual artist James Jean, and actress Chantal Claret from the Netflix series Love.

But the singer’s non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“You’re glowing, hope your pregnancy is beautiful and healthy for u,” one well-wisher wrote.

Some commenters speculated about what the baby will be like when he or she is born.

“Baby gonna come out with knowledge us humans don’t yet know,” another commented.

“This kid is going to rule the world,” a third added.

Some commenters congratulated Musk as well.

“I’m so happy for u and Elon, we finally can have a baby alien here on Earth,” a fourth said.

Others openly wondered whether Grimes was carrying the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s child. She did not respond to those questions.

As The Inquisitr reported, Grimes posted a topless photo of herself on January 8 that exposed the baby belly. She also superimposed the image of a fetus onto her midsection. But there were doubts about whether it was an actual pregnancy announcement since she has a reputation for trolling her fans on social media. Some also wondered if it may have an album cover since she’s scheduled to release a new body of work called Miss Anthropocene in February.

NBC News also reported that she wrote about how “being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being” and that it “might as well be what it is,” in reply to one commenter.

The photo was later deleted and replaced by one that censored the nipples seen in the initial upload.