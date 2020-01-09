Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Pulls Pants Down To Bare Booty In Racy Snap

Kayla Moody wasn’t afraid to show off all of her assets when she pulled her pants down for a brand new Instagram photo. The “proud military wife” shared the NSFW shot with her fans on Thursday morning.

In the racy post, Kayla is seen standing in a wooded area wearing a sheer, white tube top. The shirt left little to the imagination with its see-through material and flaunted the model’s toned arms, colossal cleavage, flat tummy, and tiny waist.

Kayla paired the crop top with some light-colored denim, which she pulled down around her thighs to expose her bare booty and curvy hips.

The model wore her long, blond hair in a side part and styled in straight strands that covered her shoulders. She sported a full face of makeup that included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow and shimmering highlighter to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and finished off the look with some pink lipstick.

In the caption of the photo, Kayla asked her fans to tell her their favorite jokes, revealing that she was in need of a good laugh.

Of course, many of the model’s over 613,000 followers were sent into a frenzy over the post and clicked the “like” button more than 2,000 times. They also left nearly 70 comments within the first 35 minutes after the photo was published to her feed.

“You are pretty and sexy,” one of Kayla’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You’re so beautiful Kayla and my joke is: How much does a Hipster weigh? – An Instagram! HA ha ha,” another fan stated.

“I don’t have a joke, but you look amazing,” a third comment read.

“Kayla looks stunning in this photo, but I have to say I’m having a great time reading all of the jokes in the comments. Some of these are really hilarious and gave me a laugh. Hope Kayla gets a kick out of them too!” a fourth social media user remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla appears to have no qualms about wearing racy ensembles for the camera. Just one day before her booty pic, Kayla exposed her front side for a photo while wearing a sheer, white one-piece bathing suit.

The model’s chest was in clear view in that shot, as she flashed her long, lean legs in a pair of nude heels. That post also proved to be popular among Kayla’s fans. To date, the picture has gained more than 270 comments and nearly 14,000 likes.