‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Exposes Bare Chest Underneath Open Tiger-Print Top

Kara del Toro gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a trio of new photos that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The sizzling triple update was shared on Wednesday, and has earned nothing but love since going live. In the snaps, the Maxim bombshell is seen standing in an empty, shadowy room that was only slightly illuminated by the sunlight coming in from an open window. Its golden rays spilled over the 25-year-old as she struck a variety of poses, never once letting her sultry gaze land on the camera. As usual, Kara’s look for the shoot showed off plenty of her bronzed skin — though nobody in the audience seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Kara sent pulses racing by rocking a long-sleeved blouse in a bold, tiger-stripe print that alone was enough to turn a few heads. It boasted a plunging neckline that left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight. This, however, was only the beginning of the babe’s risque showing of skin.

A set of dainty buttons fell right in the middle of the top along Kara’s torso, though she opted to leave them all unfastened. The racy decision revealed that the stunner was going braless underneath to expose even more of her voluptuous assets, while also offerin fans a good look at her flat midsection and toned abs.

In addition to ditching her bra, Kara also went pant-less to up the ante of her ensemble even more. She covered her lower half with nothing more than a cheeky black thong that featured a daringly high-cut design, allowing her to showcase her pert derriere as well as her sculpted thighs. Its curved waistband was pulled high up on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist.

Kara accessorized her barely-there look with a pendant necklace and large statement earrings that added just the right amount of bling. She tied her honey blond tresses up in a messy bun, and let a single lock of hair fall down in front of her face. As for her beauty, the babe wore a muted red lip stick, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

It wasn’t long before fans took note of the social media sensation’s latest Instagram appearance. The eye-popping post has earned over 34,000 likes within just two hours of being shared — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to show Kara some love for her jaw-dropping look.

“Your beauty and body is a masterpiece,” one person wrote.

“So perfect omg,” said another.

“Wow!! You are a unique and stunning goddess,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Kara has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off her all-over tan in a set of revealing lace lingerie that left little to the imagination. Her followers were equally-as impressed with the snap which, to date, has racked up over 46,000 likes and 415 comments.