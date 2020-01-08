Blond Bombshell Kindly Myers Shows Plenty Of Underboob In Skimpy Polka-Dot Bikini

Kindly Myers is flaunting her toned and tanned figure in another sexy beachside photo. As fans of the blond haired beauty know, Myers has become known as a “professional smokeshow” and she regularly floods her account with both photos and videos of herself clad in anything from bikinis to lingerie and plenty of other sexy ensembles. In her most recent social media share, the bombshell sizzled in an incredibly sexy bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the caption, Myers did not mention exactly where she was at to her fans but she appeared to be in some sort of tropical location, posing on a sandy beach that was surrounded by palm trees. Standing front and center in the shot, the model looked down at the ground while running one of her hands through her long, blond locks. Myers appeared to be wearing a beautiful application of makeup in the photo that included eyeliner and mascara.

For her day at the beach, the smokeshow left almost nothing to the imagination while clad in a skimpy white bikini that had a metallic gold polka-dot pattern all over it. Fans were treated to generous views of cleavage and underboob while the model’s taut tummy and trim legs stood out in the shot as well. Also on display were large tattoos on her side and hip.

Since the photo went live for her fans, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention, racking up over 12,000 likes in addition to 180-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to gush over her amazing figure while countless others raved over her chic bikini. A handful of other fans were left speechless, opting to express their emotions by using emoji rather than words.

“How can it not be competition if you are Very Beautiful Wonderful Sensational Sexy,” one follower raved, adding a series of flame emoji.

“You are very sexy and beautyfull, Kindly,” another social media user added.

“My day keeps getting better,” a third chimed in along with a few black heart and lightning bolt emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Myers sizzled in another NSFW post, that time while clad in another sexy suit. In the post, the beauty rocked a white one piece that was incredibly high cut, showing off her toned and tanned legs as well as her pert derriere. The revealing suit also exposed the model’s cleavage and a large black tattoo on her side. It comes as no surprise that the post amassed over 28,000 likes.