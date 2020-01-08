Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Showcases Famous Derriere In Tiny Blue Thong While Laying On A Couch

Suzy Cortez put her killer curves on display again this week with a steamy new Instagram photo that has her fans talking for all of the right reasons.

The sizzling snap was shared to her page on Tuesday night, and was an instant hit with two million followers. In the photo, the Miss BumBum winner was seen laying on a wicker couch as the sunlight poured over her curvaceous figure. She had her knees propped up on its plush white seat cushions and leaned over the edge, balancing her upper body on the carpeted floor as she stared off into the distance with a sultry gaze.

The Brazilian bombshell often shows off her flawless physique and skin-baring ensembles, and her most recent social media share was no different. The babe looked smoking hot in a set of blue lingerie that popped against her bronzed skin and left very little to the imagination.

Suzy sent pulses racing in her latest look that did way more showing than covering up. The coordinated two-piece set included a strappy bra that, although hard to get a good view of in the photo, still put on quite a show for the model’s millions of fans. It featured tiny cups that displayed an ample amount of cleavage to her audience as she leaned over the couch — though that was just the beginning of the stunner’s NSFW showing of skin.

Upping the ante of Suzy’s eye-popping look was her tiny blue thong. The garment boasted a daringly cheeky style that covered only what was necessary, allowing her to showcase her famous derriere that proved impossible to ignore. Also well within eyesight were her sculpted legs that were stretched out behind her as she posed for the photo. Meanwhile, the lingerie’s waistband sat high up on Suzy’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass figure.

Suzy completed her look with a set of bangle bracelets and dangling statement earrings that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her long, brunette locks down and gathered to one side of her shoulders, and sported a makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the latest addition to the social media sensation’s Instagram feed has been showered with love from fans. It has racked up over 22,000 likes after just eight hours on the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Suzy’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are fantastic. There are no words,” one person wrote.

Another called Suzy a “goddess.”

“You are perfect in any outfit or position…flawlessly perfect,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Suzy has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her flaunting her voluptuous assets in a revealing black sports bra while also showing off her sleek new up-do. Fans were impressed with this display as well, and to date have awarded it over 9,000 likes.