Stassie Karanikolaou Reveals She’s Wearing A Filter In Seductive Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou just admitted to her 6.7 million Instagram followers that in her latest video post — in which she serves the camera with seriously flirty vibes — she’s using a filter.

In the video, Stassie posed from side-to-side as she played “GATTI” by JACKBOYS, Pop Smoke, and, interestingly enough, Kylie’s ex — and father of baby Stormi, 1 — Travis Scott. As she zoomed in on her face, she tilted her head, making sure the camera got all of her good angles.

Her hair was parted in the middle as her icy blond locks cascaded down her shoulders. A tiny hint of cleavage peeked out from her black-and-white ensemble. Her light brown brows were shaped to perfection and were arched high over her light blue eyes, which shone brightly in the clip. Her full pout was puckered and glossed with a dusty rose color. She wore a light taupe shadow across her eyelids.

Though Stassie didn’t reveal which filter she was using, it appears as if it added more lashes to her eyes and a sprinkling of freckles over her nose and cheeks. Her cheeks seemed more rosy than usual, and as she moved, the mole under her eye moved with the camera. Her skin had an almost unnatural smoothness.

Filter or not, Stassie’s followers immediately flocked to the comment section to gush over her looks. At the time of this writing, the post racked up more than 1 million views and upwards of 1,500 comments praising the model. Many chose to express their emotions with a heart-eye or heart emoji, while others couldn’t help but write out their feelings.

“Ur so pretty ugh wish I could be you,” one follower shared.

“You gorgeous human!” said a user.

“The goddess of hotness,” another declared.

One fan tagged their friend and wrote, “Look at my mother.”

This is just the latest in Stassie’s sultry Instagram photos. She’s previously posed in many cleavage-baring ensembles, including teeny bikinis and lingerie sets. One photo shoot even had her wearing a racy, sheer bra-and-panty set, which showed her tugging on her underwear in a suggestive pose.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassie’s latest Instagram posts have recently made headlines. Right before the New Year, she and best friend Kylie wore matching PVC jackets, which fans went crazy for. She also recently posted a slideshow of photos where she went from sober to drunk, as she revealed in her caption.