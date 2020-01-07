Fitness Model Valeria Orsini Exposes Legs In Mini Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Valeria Orsini shared a sexy snap on Instagram on Tuesday. The fitness model took to the social media platform to show off her exquisite legs and thighs in a rather leggy post. And judging by their reaction, her fans loved every inch of them.

The bikini and lingerie model switched over to the health industry and has found huge success in this field. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that she boasts one of the finest figures in the business.

In this NSFW photo, Valeria showed off her glutes and thighs. She wore a slinky red dress that clung to her curves and ended just below her posterior. She paired the mini-dress with a pair of suede thigh-high boots.

Valeria wore a full face of makeup including bold brows, a smoky eye, and a rust-colored lipstick. She wore her hair in a side path and styled her hair in loose waves. Her blonde mane fell down her back and shoulders as she posed for the camera.

The 29-year-old posed by putting her one hand on her waist, while the other rested on her chin. The photo showed the model in a half-profile position. She looked over her shoulder with her lips slightly parted as the camera focused on her killer body.

The fitness guru stood in a lush garden. The green foliage of a large tree almost masked the blue sky. In the garden, sturdy perennials filled out the rest of the image.

Valeria identifies as Colombian, Italian, and Puerto Rican – a fact which may explain her exotic beauty. The stunner has an astonishing following of over 4.1 million fans who cannot get enough of the influencer’s workout videos and photos.

In fact, this particular snap has already garnered more than 23,000 likes in the two hours since she posted it. Of course, her fans showed their love by posting an assortment of emojis on the pic. They resonated with her message about passion and while some replied to her caption, others got lyrical about her looks.

One female follower thought, “Your body is incredible babe.” She was inspired by Valeria’s toned frame and had to compliment the entrepreneur.

Another fan really liked Valeria’s comment about passion and expanded on the idea.

“Totally agree. Passion is Key in anything you do. From making love to your work/ job/ career. Well said. @valeria_orsini (hoping you are the one who wrote it).”

While many people opined that Valeria looked stunning in the outfit, it was the shoes that won them over. As one poster said, “Them boots tho…”