Cosplay Model Meg Turney Flaunts Pert Derriere In Sexy Costume Inspired By ‘The Witcher’

Meg Turney shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed to tease her 735,000-plus fans, and they are not disappointed.

On Monday, January 6, the cosplay model took to the popular social media app to post a sizzling snapshot of herself dressed as the character Triss Merigold of Maribor from The Witcher fantasy franchise, a legendary Temerian sorceress of the 13th century.

In the photo, Turney is kneeling on a bed in a vintage-looking room with her back to the camera. She is rocking a pair of dark blue lingerie that includes a lace bra with an underwire structure that pushes up against her chest, helping accentuate her busty figure. Turney teamed her bra with a pair of matching underwear bottoms that boast a thong back that puts her derriere front and center.

Over her lingerie, Turney is wearing a vest-like top in blue featuring a white collar, in addition to sleeves embellished with pearl-like details and blue-and-white trim in a grid pattern. She also has on dark red gloves that Triss often wears in the franchise, in addition to a matching belt around her waist with a purse hanging onto the side.

On her legs, she is wearing knee-high light gray socks and no shoes on her feet. Completing her cosplay, Turney is wearing a bright red wig that has been twisted into a low bun.

Turney is twisting her torso toward the camera as she rests one arm on her side while the other is up by her head. She is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips turned into a coquettish smile.

The photo proved to be a hit with her fans. In just a day of going live, the post garnered more than 41,800 likes and upwards of 245 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Turney’s beauty and to engage with her post.

“Triss over Yennifer,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a shrug emoji.

“I cast my greatest spell! -smack-,” wrote another fan.

“Triss was always the correct choice. This is why,” a third user added.

“X. A thousand times X!!” yet another fan wrote, referencing her caption.

As The Inquisitr has noted, Turney previously shared photos of herself in this same costume in November. At the time, she was seen in the same photo shoot with fellow cosplayer Jessica Nigri, who dressed as the white-haired princess Ciri, or Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, the report continued.