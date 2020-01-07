Peruvian Bombshell Paula Manzanal Wears Nothing Under Plunging Robe Dress In Stunning New Photo

Paula Manzanal recently posted a stunning new update to her Instagram page, and her almost 2 million fans can barely contain their excitement.

On Tuesday, January 7, the Peruvian model took to the popular social media app to share a photo of herself in a daring outfit that highlighted her extreme curves.

In the snapshot, Manzanal — who recently tied the knot with Adam Cartwright and has since added his last name to her Instagram moniker — is posing against a white backdrop during what appears to be a professional photo shoot. According to the geotag she added to her post, she posed for the shot in Barcelona, Spain.

The model is rocking a nude robe dress with light pink undertones in a sparkly fabric. The dress features long sleeves as well as a plunging neckline that dips all the way to her stomach, putting quite a bit of her chest on display. The neckline folds at the top, creating a collared detail. Manzanal is not wearing a bra underneath her open dress. Completing the style, the dress has a built-in belt that cinches at the waist. As she indicated via the advertorial caption, her outfit is courtesy of Missy Empire.

Manzanal accessorized her glamorous look with a small studded purse in a color that matches the dress, a simple gold necklace, and a wristwatch.

For the shot, Manzanal is looking straight into the camera, shooting a fierce gaze with her lips slightly parted. Her ombre blond hair is in a middle part and styled down in large, loose waves that fall over her shoulders. The model has her index finger wrapped around a strand of hair on the right, adding extra playfulness and sass to the shoot.

Her gaze is further intensified by her fierce brows and perfect brown smoky eyes. She completed her makeup with a generous amount of black mascara and a light mauve lipstick that added just a touch of color to her look.

Her post proved to be a hit with her fans. Within the first hour of being published, the photo garnered more than 8,300 likes and upward of 100 comments, suggesting it will continue to rake in more interactions as the day progresses.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for the South American beauty.

“A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous. [three red heart emoji] Love You Paula,” one fan raved.

“U wear the best outfits bella,” said another user.