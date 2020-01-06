Blond Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Her Curvy Booty While Wearing A Zebra-Print Bikini

Instagram hottie Rosanna Arkle delighted her 5 million followers on Monday afternoon, sharing a sizzling new photograph of herself posing in a thermal hot spring in New Zealand. The bodacious beauty wore a zebra-print bikini from Fashion Nova as she struck a sultry pose.

Rosanna leaned against the concrete edge of the hot springs and peered into the verdant foliage surrounding her. She bent over the siding and leaned against her outstretched palms to arch her back, thus making her curvy booty pop and stand out. Her bikini bottoms did little to contain her incredible behind.

The water only rose up to the influencer’s thighs. Not much was visible under the surface due to the water’s natural cloudiness.

The buxom bombshell also gave her followers a slight tease of sideboob, although the majority of her front side was hidden from the camera. Her bottoms were paired with a one-shoulder crop top, though little of this was visible.

Rosanna tied her lustrous golden locks into a loose messy bun, with a few tendrils left unrestrained to frame her face. She opted against sporting too many accessories for her submersion into steamy bliss, instead going with some simple golden bangles on her wrist and little else.

Within an hour, Rosanna’s photo had amassed more than 11,000 likes. Her admirers have already commented on the image more than 100 times, which isn’t surprising considering the blonde’s jaw-dropping beauty. Most of her fans left peach emoji in the comments as a subtle way to compliment her on her prodigious curves, many expressing their gratitude for the phenomenal photo of her derrière.

Some of Rosanna’s fans were particularly complimentary of her bathing suit and pleased to find out the brand name. The rest of her comments section was full of people praising her body and good looks. A couple of folks asked where exactly in New Zealand the hot springs were located.

Loading...

“You are a picture of Perfection!” exclaimed one fan.

“You’ve made that water hot enough to evaporate #climatechange You look fabulous girl,” teased a second person.

“I love you so handsome and beautiful,” mentioned a third admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Rosanna has blessed her thankful fans with a photograph of her nearly bare bottom. Earlier this month, on the same New Zealand trip, she posted several still shots of herself sunbathing on the beach, her hindquarters exposed for the world to see.