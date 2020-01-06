Bella Hadid Stuns In A Super High-Waisted, Cheetah-Print Bikini

Bella Hadid‘s latest Instagram slideshow showcased the supermodel’s sun-kissed skin, toned figure, and gorgeous good looks while she wore a tiny, animal-print bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the images, Bella appeared barefoot in an austere kitchen, her olive skin standing out against the white backdrop. The skimpy two-piece was so small it barely covered her bust. Her toned physique was the focal point of the image, and she stood upright, which lengthened her torso.

In the first photo, Bella stared straight at the camera with a slight smile on her face, jutting out of her left hip. The pose only made the bathing suit bottoms seem even more high-waisted than they already were, making her long, lean legs appear as if they went on forever.

In the second picture, Bella posed to the side, sweeping her dark hair up into a ponytail. In this image, she looked away from the camera, glancing off to the side with a sultry smirk.

The model wore her hair short and wet, like she just emerged from a pool. Her tresses didn’t even reach her shoulders, and were mussed-up in a perfect, beachy look.

She wore delicate gold jewelry, including a dainty gold anklet, hoop earrings, a heap of piled bracelets, and a metallic chain that stretched across her lower stomach, from one side of her bikini bottoms to the other.

Bella’s 27.7 million Instagram followers loved the series of photos. All told, the set racked up more than 218,000 likes — including one from fellow model Emily Ratajkowski — and 862 comments in just 30 minutes. In the caption of the post, Bella let fans know she was on the third day of trying to fix her phone via a bag of rice. Of course, some fans sounded off about this in the comment section.

“Bella just buy a new phone,” one user wrote.

“Please drop a rice bag routine!” another pleaded, using relevant emoji.

Others chose to remark on her look in the pictures by using water, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“Such an angel,” said a fan, including a crying emoji.

“Jesus,” another follower gasped.

According to The Inquisitr, the 23-year-old model — and sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid — posts plenty of sultry images and two-piece photos, like this one in a blue bikini from the other day, or this one in a denim bikini. Needless to say, those photos were met with hundreds of thousands of likes and endless messages from adoring fans.

No matter how many times Bella posts teeny bikini shots, it’s clear that her followers are always in awe.