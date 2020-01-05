Venezuelan Instagram Model Aleska Genesis Rocks A Black Bikini In Snowy Weather

Latina model Aleska Genesis, who is famous among her fans for her amazing body and beautiful looks, recently took to her Instagram page and stopped everyone in their tracks with a hot bikini picture.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen rocking a black bandeau-style bikini that she paired with matching bottoms. The racy ensemble allowed Aleska to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts, her sculpted abs and taut stomach, as well as her long, toned legs.

The most striking thing about the photo shoot was that the model stood outdoors while it was snowing. To protect herself, she wore a red-and-black oversized jacket but still exposed a lot of skin.

The model completed her look with a pair of black booties. She decided to ditch jewelry items but accessorized with skiing goggles.

In terms of her makeup, the model opted for pinkish-red lipstick and painted her manicured nails with a red polish. Finally, the stunner wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to fall over her shoulders.

The snap was captured against the breathtaking backdrop of some snow-covered houses, trees, and cars. Aleska did not use a geotag with her post; however, the geotag in some of her other recent snow pictures showed Denver, Colorado, as the location.

Within two hours of going live, the snap garnered close to 15,000 likes and more than 120 comments in which fans and followers appreciated the model for her hot looks and showered her with compliments.

While most users focused on the model’s hot figure and beauty, many of Aleska’s followers also expressed their surprise at her brave move to shed clothes in such cold weather.

“It looks like you are going to melt all that snow because you are so, so hot. Hugs, baby, I love you so much,” one of her admirers commented on the snap.

“Damn!! Every day, you look more and more beautiful,” another fan chimed in.

“My God. Look at those abs. I am speechless!” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower asked the model to take care of herself.

“You are not feeling cold? You are so beautiful, please take care of yourself, you beauty queen! Hugs.”

Some of her other fans wrote words and phrases like “extremely sexy,” “hottest model,” and “perfection” to praise the model. The remaining fans opted for a millennial way and used countless heart, kiss, and fire emoji instead of long phrases to express their admiration for Aleska.

The snap was also liked by many of Aleska’s fellow models and influencers. These included Karina Ramos and Natasha Trocel, among others.