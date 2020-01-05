Erica Mena Shows Underboob In Cut-Out Dress On Instagram

Erica Mena posted a new Instagram update to her feed today. It showed her wearing a white dress with sexy cut-outs, which left her underboob showing.

The outfit was form-fitting and seemed to be floor-length. It was made of white fabric with what appeared to be small sequin-like accents throughout. The dress had thin halter-like straps, which also comprised the neckline. There were two cut-outs on Erica’s chest area.

The Love & Hip Hop star posed with her back against a blank wall. She raised her right arm into the air and rested her wrist on her head. Meanwhile, she hugged her baby bump with her left hand. Her long, red manicure popped against her light outfit.

Erica wore her hair down in a middle part, with the locks reaching the sides of her chest. Her sparkling accessories popped against her dark locks — which included very large, hoop earrings. The stunner wore a matching bracelet.

And that’s not to mention that Erica infused more color to her look through her makeup. In particular, she rocked shimmery pink eyeshadow that popped in the shot. She added a lighter shade of pink below her brows. The reality TV star’s lips were done in glossy lipstick, while her cheeks glowed with blush.

The composition of the photo was asymmetrical, with Erica seen on the left side of the frame with a ton of empty space on the other side.

Fans headed to the comments section to send their love to the bombshell.

“Ericaaaaaaaaaaaaa you are fireeeeeeeeeeee,” gushed an admirer.

“Pregnancy Glowww,” raved a follower.

“Babygirl is going to be STUNNING,” declared a fan.

“So pretty when are you due? Congratulations,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

She previously noted her due date in another Instagram update, according to The Inquisitr. On December 3, Erica said that she was “weeks away” until meeting her and Safaree’s baby girl. Either way, it looks like fans are getting anxious to find out more about her baby.

In addition, the beauty shared another update on December 4 where she rocked another dress. This time, it was a beige strapless number. It had a low neckline, which allowed Erica to flaunt her cleavage and a short hem. She wore bright green shoes with ribbons that she wrapped around her calves.

Erica raised her hands towards her forehead and was seen closing her eyes. Her hair was down in luxurious curls, which cascaded down the front of her shoulders.