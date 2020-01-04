Kelly Gale Looks Smoking Hot In Sexy Cutout Swimsuit In Oceanside Pics

Model Kelly Gale has been enjoying some time away from it all in Bali, and she has been sharing quite a few photos from her time there on social media. On Saturday, the stunner wowed her fans with a photos that showed her looking smoking hot in a sexy cutout swimsuit.

The beauty’s Instagram update consisted of two photos that showed her perched on the corner of a wooden deck over an infinity pool. The pool was situated near the ocean, creating the effect of endless water. Shades of blue and turquoise blended together as the ocean met the sky. Wispy clouds could be seen along the horizon behind Kelly as she sat facing the camera. Part of a rock wall was also visible behind her as she soaked up the morning rays.

The Victoria’s Secret model wore a sexy, white-and-brown patterned one-piece bathing suit that featured a diamond-shaped cutout section over her midsection that flashed her flat abs. The number had a low neckline that showed off her cleavage and high-cut legs that accentuated her curvy hips.

The first snap captured Kelly as she leaned back on both hands with one leg in the water. With her eyes closed, she turned her face toward the sun and seemed to be enjoying the peaceful moment. The pose showed off her long, lean legs as well as her hourglass shape.

In the second photo, Kelly looked like she was about to slide into the water as her derrière was on the edge of the deck and both of her legs were in the water up to her knees. She was looking down as if to watch her step. Her chiseled abs were hard to ignore as the sun hit her skin.

Kelly’s hair hung in loose waves around her shoulders, and she looked to be makeup-free, letting her natural beauty shine through.

In the caption, she said she was in paradise.

Her followers thought she looked amazing in the idyllic setting. Many left behind fire emoji, but others found more to say.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous,” one admirer said.

Loading...

“An angel from heaven,” quipped a second fan.

“Anywhere with you would be paradise,” a third follower chimed in.

“oh wow epic shots,” wrote a fourth follower.

Earlier in the week, Kelly flaunted her figure in a bikini while enjoying the beauty of Bali. Luckily for her fans, she enjoys showing off her her fit physique in a variety of swimsuits.