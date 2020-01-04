Jane Seymour, 68, Stuns In Strapless Red Swimsuit For First Instagram Photo Of 2020

Jane kicked off the new year in Tulum.

Jane Seymour spent the first day of 2020 soaking up some sun in a stunning red swimsuit. On Wednesday, the 68-year-old former Bond girl took to Instagram to show off her amazing beach body.

The sexagenarian was pictured looking sexy and sophisticated in a strapless red one-piece. Jane’s vibrant bathing suit included a few details that gave it a little extra visual interest, including all-over ruching and a sweetheart neckline that showed off just a touch of cleavage. The bust had molded cups that helped highlight the actress’s curvaceous figure. Her swimsuit also featured a low-leg cut that gave it a retro vibe and provided a bit more coverage below the waist. However, the British-American beauty was still flaunting her shapely legs in the photo.

The lack of straps on Jane’s bathing suit meant that her flawless decolletage was on full display. However, she kept her famous red hair covered up with a wide-brimmed sun hat. The practical and stylish accessory was the same shade of red as her swimsuit. Jane also protected her eyes from the bright sun, sporting a pair of oversized sunglasses with square frames and dark lenses.

The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman actress struck a sassy pose by placing both hands on her hips and lifting her chin up to make it appear as though she was looking up at the sun. She created a V with her feet by pressing both of her heels together, and she slightly bent her right knee.

Jane’s photo was snapped on a white sand beach lined with palm trees. Her backdrop also included a bright blue sky and numerous other beachgoers. According to the caption of her post, her striking snapshot was taken during a trip to Tulum, Mexico. Jane wrote that she was celebrating the first day of the new year by getting a dose of “vitamin sea.”

Jane’s red swimsuit appeared to be the same one that she sported in a photo that she uploaded back in November. However, her Instagram followers didn’t mind seeing the garment on her again. Her photo garnered thousands of likes, and the Live and Let Die star was showered with compliments and well-wishes for the New Year in the comments section of her post.

“Holy smokes!!! Gorgeous,” wrote one fan.

“Happy New Year Jane, looking amazing. Hope 2020 brings you much happiness,” read another response to her photo.

“Happy New Year Jane! You are looking so beautiful and amazing as always,” a third admirer wrote.

“Girl, I KNOW you’ve found the fountain of youth!” a fourth commenter remarked. “Always gorgeous and never aging.”