Anastasiya Kvitko Tugs At Tiny, Zebra-Print Bikini In New Bang Energy Promo On Instagram

Anastasiya Kvitko‘s latest promotion for Bang Energy has sent her fans into a frenzy. In a new video shared to her Instagram account, the model rocked an ultra-tiny, zebra-print two-piece as she pranced through the sand with a can of the energy drink.

The video showed Anastasiya posing amid of cluster of green and brown palm trees in the sand. Later, she stood by an ATV that was parked in front of the ocean.

The Russian bombshell looked ready to soak up the sun in a minuscule, black and white, zebra-print bikini top. The top featured a V-shaped neckline that seemed to push up her busty chest and caused her cleavage to spill out. In addition, two strings that were attached to the lower part of the top wrapped around her back and hugged Anastasiya closely.

Anastasiya’s flat, toned abs were on full display between the top and a matching thong with string ties. The sides of the bikini sat high up on her hips, putting emphasis on Anastasiya’s curvy, hourglass figure.

Anastasiya accessorized her look with a gold chain around her waist, as well as a few gold and silver bracelets, a small choker necklace, and a gold ring.

She rocked a natural-looking face of makeup that included nude eyeshadow, lightly contoured cheekbones, thick lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. Anastasiya’s long, brown hair fell down her back in straight strands.

The video opened with Anastasiya standing sideways as she tugged on her bikini bottoms and leaned her head back in a seductive way. In another part of the clip, she walked away from the camera, giving fans a perfect view of her famously large derriere in the tiny thong.

Later, Anastasiya cracked open a can of peach mango Bang Energy drink. She took some small sips before flashing a sultry gaze at the camera.

The video garnered more than 250,000 views and just over 1,300 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Anastasiya’s fans. Many of her followers wrote in the comments section that she convinced them to buy the drink, while others complimented her beauty.

Loading...

“Just bought some at the store, if you like it, it must be good. I love you, beach angel,” one fan said.

“Omg baby u are so pretty,” another user added.

“Omg so pretty. I hope 2020 started well for you,” said a third user with heart-eye emoji.

Anastasiya did share with fans earlier this week a glimpse at how her 2020 started. She posted yet another breathtaking photo of herself all dressed up in a sparkling, gold mini dress for a yacht party, which her fans loved.