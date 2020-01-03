‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Shows Off Her Lush Body In Gorgeous Green Bodysuit

Maitland Ward posed in a green bodysuit for her very first Instagram post of the year, which was shared to her account on Friday.

In the double update, the former Boy Meets World star looks stunning in the vibrant garment, which boasted a revealing neckline and black button embellishments. The ensemble put Maitland’s lush figure, including her ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, and curvy hips on full display.

Maitland wore her red hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that brushed over her collarbone. In the first photo she smiled for the camera, while in the second she wore a sultry stare on her face as she looked into the lens.

The actress rocked a full face of glam makeup for the shots, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering glow on her face. She added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones and a dark pink tint to her full lips to complete the look.

Maitland stood in her bathroom as she posed for the photos. In the background of the photo a shower stall as well as some blue bath towels can be seen behind her.

In the caption of the post, the model revealed that she was looking for recommendations about how she should spend her day.

Meanwhile, Maitland’s more than 1.1 million followers wasted no time showing their support for the upload, clicking the like button more than 20,000 times and leaving nearly 250 comments in the first 45 minutes after it went live on the platform.

“Honey you have a beautiful eyes, smile, face. You are a beautiful girl in 2020,” one of Maitland’s followers stated in the comments section of the post.

“Fantastic looking woman. What a figure,” another fan agreed.

“My goodness, how about just hang around and be gorgeous,” a third person suggested.

“Enjoy it, or do something different today that you haven’t done that you e been wanting to do,” a fourth social media user advised the actress.

As many fans already know, Maitland has taken quite a turn in her career since her Boy Meets World days. She’s currently a rising stare in the adult entertainment world, and appears to have no qualms about showing off her body for her fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actress recently wowed her followers when she posed in a pink wrap dress and a blue fur coat for a night on the town.

That photo sparked also sparked interest in Maitland Ward’s fans, and has racked up over 36,000 likes and more than 380 comments for the Instagram sensation.