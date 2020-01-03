Lindsey Pelas Snaps Racy Selfie While Flashing Her Colossal Cleavage In A Plunging Jumpsuit

Lindsey Pelas looked smoking hot in a revealing jumpsuit on New Year’s Eve, and she’s got the picture to prove it. On Thursday, the model took to her Instagram account to share a selfie that she took of herself rocking a sexy ensemble as she prepared to celebrate the turning of a new decade.

In the sexy shot, Lindsey stands in her bathroom wearing a dark jumpsuit with sparkle embellishments on it. The garment boasted spaghetti straps that crossed over the model’s shoulders and a plunging neckline, which also gave fans a peek at her black bra underneath.

Lindsey’s colossal cleavage was on full display in the photo, along with her toned arms, tiny waist, and curvy hips. The blond bombshell posed with her phone in one hand and her other hand on her hip as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

Lindsey’s golden locks were parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell behind her back and down to her waist.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the photo, which consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She added to the application with a bronzed glow and shimmering highlighter on her face, as well as pink blush on her cheeks and pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Lindsey accessorized her New Year’s Eve look with some large gold hoop earrings, burgundy polish on her nails, and a black and gold chain belt around her waist.

In the caption of the photo, the model revealed that she only had about 30 seconds to snap the selfie, and that she ended up choosing a different outfit to wear out that night.

Of course, Lindsey’s over 9 million followers went wild for the post and clicked the like button over 120,000 times while leaving more than 1,300 comments in less than 24 hours after the post was uploaded to her account.

“Happy 2020 and I’m wishing you the best year this year Lindsey,” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“What a bold neckline,” another admirer remarked.

“Happy 2020, it’s gonna be a huge year for you, I can feel it,” a third comment read.

“Just as beautiful in 2020 as you were in 2019,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey Pelas rocked Instagram just a few days before her sparkly jumpsuit photo when she posed in a black bikini on the beach, earning her more than 128,000 likes to date.