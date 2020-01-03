Camille Grammer Stuns In Handmade Swimsuit As She Poses For Rare Photo With Her Kids In Hawaii

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star shared a stunning photo with her kids as she spends time in her happy place.

Camille Grammer looked stunning as she rang in the New Year from Hawaii. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran posed in a gorgeous one-piece swimsuit as she lounged in a hot tub with her kids.

In a series of new photos posted to Instagram, Camille is seen posing poolside with Mason, 18, and Jude, 15, her kids with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer. The rare look at Camille’s teens shows how much they look like their famous father.

While Camille noted that the trio is just “goofing around” as they say goodbye to 2019, it’s hard not to notice how stunning the 51-year-old Bravo star looks in her strappy mauve suit as she posed at her home in Kailua-Kona. In one photo, Camille stands up in the hot tub to show off the front of her suit. Other pics show her kids posing and playing in the water as the sun sets in the background.

Camille has long referred to her home near the Hawaii beach as her “happy place,” and it’s not hard to see why.

In the comments to the post, fans raved about Camille and her gorgeous family.

“Your children and you are beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Camille, you look like you’re in your 20’s. Beautiful!!” another added.

“I love your bathing suit Camille! Happy New Year!” a third fan chimed in.

In a previous Instagram post, Camille shared a close up of her suit, which she revealed was handmade from a swimwear shop in Hawaii. The IwaWhy Bombshell Bodysuit features a plunging neckline and criss-cross straps across the back and along the bodice, and it retails for a reasonable $120.

Camille, a former Club MTV dancer, is known for her gorgeous collection of swimsuits. Last year she posed in Instagram pics wearing a strappy red and white one-piece, a sporty black zip-up number, and a bright blue cut-out suit — just to name a few.

With a home in Hawaii and a beachfront pad in Malibu, Camille has plenty of opportunities to wear swimsuits year-round. The mom of two has shared how she keeps her body bathing-suit ready. Camille has posted photos of her passion for paddleboarding, and fans know she likes to throw down on the dance floor.

In 2018, Camille told Los Angeles Confidential she’s an “active” person.

“I like to hike,” she said. “When I hike, it gives me a chance to breathe and relax. It’s my form of meditation. I also like to paddleboard. I believe being active is a wonderful way to live in the moment.”