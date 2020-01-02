Eva Longoria, 44, Rocks A Skintight Pink Swimsuit In Mexico

Eva stunned in a swimsuit on New Year's Day.

Eva Longoria put her flawless toned body on show in a scorching new photo posted to Instagram this week. The former Desperate Housewives actress looked years younger than her actual age of 44 as she posed in a skintight pink swimsuit with her 1-year-old son Santiago by the side of the swimming pool during a sunny end of year trip to Mexico.

Eva rang in the New Year with her adorable young son and posted all the proof to social media as she showed her 7.5 million followers how she and her baby boy spent New Year’s Day together.

The stunning photo showed Eva sitting on the edge of the water with both of her arms wrapped around her son, who was sitting on her lap in an adorable all-black ensemble.

As for Eva, she looked every inch the star as she posed in her slinky and simple one-piece. Her fun swimsuit was made up of a dusky pink one-piece that perfectly showed off her seriously toned and petite body as she caught some rays while south of the border.

The swimsuit stretched upwards behind her neck to create a halter-neck design and also appeared to plunge low at the back and under her arms to show off a little more skin and her all-over tan.

The stunning beauty had her toned legs on full show as she perched by the pool. Going barefoot for her pool day, she rested one foot on the side and let the other dangle down as she turned her head to the left to look of into the distance.

Little Santiago, who Eva shares with her husband Jose “Pepe” Baston, looked off in the same direction as his mom while she opted to shield her eyes from the sunshine with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

She kept the glamour going with a large straw sunhat on her head while her signature long brunette hair flowed down.

In the caption, the star revealed that she and her family were spending the last days of 2019 and the first few days of 2020 at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas.

The Latina beauty also revealed who designed her flattering swimsuit look, as she tagged designer Melissa Odabash in her post.

The gorgeous mother/son snap has received more than 162,000 likes since Eva first posed it on January 1, while many also took to the comments section to praise the actress.

Loading...

“Gorgeous!!” one fan commented.

Another called the Over Her Dead Body star “beautiful.”

“Looking good mama,” a third comment read.

Earlier this week, the star gave fans a glimpse at her Mexican vacation as she posted another sizzling shot of herself soaking up the sun. That time, Eva wowed in a plunging ruffle bikini top as she sipped on a cocktail in the sunshine.