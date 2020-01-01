Instagram Model Negin Mirsalehi Rings In The New Year With A Sexy Gold Top

Instagram model Negin Mirsalehi celebrated the beginning of 2020 by posting gorgeous new photos of herself on Instagram.

The stunner wore a glittering gold bandeau-style top with spaghetti straps last night. She revealed a small amount of cleavage and underboob. Negin flaunted her toned abdomen. It doesn’t look like she added any accessories to her outfit. If she did, they were hidden from view.

Negin posted one snapshot yesterday and updated her followers with another one on Wednesday afternoon. The latest update shows the hottie standing in front of her mirror, posing in the revealing outfit. It looks like she is standing in a walk-in closet or something similar since a shelf of shoes is visible behind her.

She wore her hair in decadent waves. She applied makeup too, including lip gloss, that helped define her already kissable pout.

The bombshell paired a black jacket and black dress pants with her shimmering top. The bodacious babe left the coat draped around her shoulders to keep it from covering up her party outfit.

Yesterday’s photograph was a close-up showing the model from the waist up. Her makeup and voluminous hairstyle were more visible in the older image. She allowed the thin strap of her shirt to slip down her shoulder to create an overall sultry and glamorous picture.

Negin didn’t expand on her New Years’ celebration plans, but she clearly dressed to impress.

Her latest photo has more than 185,000 likes and almost 750 comments.

Most of Negin’s fans wished her happy new years in the comments section. Several folks gushed over her good looks and stylish ensemble. Her photo from yesterday appealed to her followers as well and received its fair share of ardor and admiration.

“Pretty girl!!! Looking better and better every year! Happy new year!” exclaimed one admirer.

“You are so hot HAPPY NEW YEARS BBY,” wrote a second person. They added three flame emoji followed by three heart emoji, to their remark.

“Wow really incredible shot! Looking absolutely stunning and amazingly fantastic,” said a third fan.

“That tooooop! You look stunning,” mentioned a fourth person.

Fellow models Janice Joostema, Marianna Hewitt, and Noor de Groot also left comments.

This isn’t the first time that Negin has impressed her 5.6 million followers with a photo showcasing her smoking hot body. Last November, The Inquisitr reported that the beauty had shared an image of herself in a sizzling red bikini while hanging out at the beach. Her cleavage was more evident in the older image than in the new one.